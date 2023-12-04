ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByWISCAR

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Recommended articles

This symbolic step marked the beginning of a journey fostering connections, engaging discussions, and the essence of mentorship.

The Mentoring Walk transcended a mere physical endeavour. It was a delightful morning imbued with insightful wellness talks, invigorating yoga sessions, and stimulating walk-and-talk networking as participants traversed the scenic Eko Atlantic. The walk embraced a holistic celebration of dreams, passion, and wellness, whilst participants revelled in the fresh air, fresh perspectives, and uplifting messages.

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This was a prelude to the 2023 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, taking place on Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, which promises an empowering experience for women seeking to harness their collective strengths and excel in their respective fields.

The conference theme, "In Her Own Voice: Forging Ahead," encapsulates WISCAR's unwavering dedication to gender equality, women's empowerment, inclusive governance, and sustainable development. It spotlights the enduring and progressive voices of women – a generation poised to break new ground and guide society towards greater achievements.

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria

WISCAR is an organisation deeply committed to empowering women to reach their full potential. Its mission is to inspire, empower, and advocate for women's leadership and mentorship. WISCAR's mentoring program provides a platform where women can connect with experienced mentors who can guide them on their career paths. The Mentoring Walk was a golden opportunity for women to connect with mentors who can assist them in achieving their objectives. It was a chance for women to share their experiences, learn from each other, and cultivate a network of support.

Registration for the WISCAR Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference is now open. Women seeking to be a part of this transformative experience can secure their spot by visiting https://wiscar.ng/programmes/annual-conference-2023/. Registration is ongoing, and women are encouraged to register and claim their seats at the table.

ADVERTISEMENT
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria

WISCAR's inaugural Mentoring Walk marked a significant stride towards empowering women and establishing a platform for them to connect, share experiences, and forge meaningful bonds. The walk set the tone for the 2023 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, which promises to be an enriching experience for all participants. Women eager to embark on this empowering journey are encouraged to register and secure their place at the conference.

See more photos from the mentoring walk below:

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation
Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeatureByWISCAR

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

CANEX 2023: British Council unleashing the potential of African fashion

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

10 simple ways to quickly cook delicious pasta

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

Movie in the Park experience returns for its Big 10 edition

Movie in the Park experience returns for its Big 10 edition

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to championing diversity & inclusion at the Beatz Awards

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to championing diversity & inclusion at the Beatz Awards

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Sapeurs impeccably dressed [Kumakonda]

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Palm Weevil larvae - Unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name