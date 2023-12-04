Empowering Steps: WISCAR's mentoring walk sets the tone for transformation

This symbolic step marked the beginning of a journey fostering connections, engaging discussions, and the essence of mentorship.

The Mentoring Walk transcended a mere physical endeavour. It was a delightful morning imbued with insightful wellness talks, invigorating yoga sessions, and stimulating walk-and-talk networking as participants traversed the scenic Eko Atlantic. The walk embraced a holistic celebration of dreams, passion, and wellness, whilst participants revelled in the fresh air, fresh perspectives, and uplifting messages.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a prelude to the 2023 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, taking place on Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, which promises an empowering experience for women seeking to harness their collective strengths and excel in their respective fields.

The conference theme, "In Her Own Voice: Forging Ahead," encapsulates WISCAR's unwavering dedication to gender equality, women's empowerment, inclusive governance, and sustainable development. It spotlights the enduring and progressive voices of women – a generation poised to break new ground and guide society towards greater achievements.

Pulse Nigeria

WISCAR is an organisation deeply committed to empowering women to reach their full potential. Its mission is to inspire, empower, and advocate for women's leadership and mentorship. WISCAR's mentoring program provides a platform where women can connect with experienced mentors who can guide them on their career paths. The Mentoring Walk was a golden opportunity for women to connect with mentors who can assist them in achieving their objectives. It was a chance for women to share their experiences, learn from each other, and cultivate a network of support.

Registration for the WISCAR Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference is now open. Women seeking to be a part of this transformative experience can secure their spot by visiting https://wiscar.ng/programmes/annual-conference-2023/. Registration is ongoing, and women are encouraged to register and claim their seats at the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

WISCAR's inaugural Mentoring Walk marked a significant stride towards empowering women and establishing a platform for them to connect, share experiences, and forge meaningful bonds. The walk set the tone for the 2023 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, which promises to be an enriching experience for all participants. Women eager to embark on this empowering journey are encouraged to register and secure their place at the conference.

See more photos from the mentoring walk below:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

---