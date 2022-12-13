E-Money, KCee, Funnybone, Yaw to be present at the ‘Chupez Scratch and Win Promo’

Pulse Nigeria

Celebrities to be at the event includes talented Nigerian singer, KCee, E-Money, award-winning comedian, and Chupez brand ambassador, Funnybone, Koloman, Mc Pashun and veteran OAP/MC/filmmaker, Yaw. According to KCee, some of his fans also gets to win VIP tickets to concert ‘KCEE Thanksgiving Festival’ which is set to hold on Wednesday, December 28.

Be a lucky winner! Buy, scratch and start to WIN NOW!

HOW TO WIN:

1. Buy ANY CHUPEZ product (Power Bank, Charger, Memory Card, Flash Drives, Cables etc)

2. Scratch the back of the pack for the QR code .

3. Visit the website www.Chupez.com.

4. On the home page, click on “verify and win” then scan the QR Code and your gift will be revealed. Fill in your details and submit for redemption.

Pulse Nigeria

ABOUT CHUPEZ NEW DAWN LIMITED

CHUPEZ New Dawn Limited is Nigeria's leading Mobile Phone Accessories brand, offering the latest and most efficient smartphone accessories. Located in Lagos as its Headquarters in Alaba International. CHUPEZ boasts over 200 talented and experienced staff working at various branches across the country.

In 2007, Chupez began as a memory card company and due to the CEO's innovation and business acumen, within a few years, the brand became Nigeria's fastest-growing phone accessories brand. An achievement that has earned us several awards in the industry.

Our passion to solve problems and bring you comfort is the motivation for our innovations. Seeing the pains of people due to unstable power, we bring alive the promise of "Your Power Plug" solution, by providing power-efficient chargers and power banks - with a focus on high speed, durability, and guaranteed performance.

With over 100 branches across Nigeria and expanding, CHUPEZ guarantees that Your Power Plug solution begins today!

_---_