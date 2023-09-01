Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

The buzz is unmistakable—it's again that time of year in Nigeria.

The back-to-school season isn't just a date on the calendar; it's a vibrant cultural phenomenon marked by bustling markets, excited chatter among families, and the quest for the perfect supplies. From crisp uniforms to sturdy school bags, each choice holds significance. Yet, at the heart of this preparation lies something often overlooked, stationery. These tools aren't just writing instruments; they're the bridge between imagination and reality, the conduit through which knowledge flows.

Stationery isn't merely a collection of pens, papers, and notebooks; it's a gateway to knowledge and self-expression. In a world that's becoming increasingly digital, the tactile experience of writing and creating with stationery holds immense value. It's a testament to the tangible connection between thoughts and paper, a connection that fuels cognitive development and creative thinking. As students flip open notebooks and fill pages with notes and doodles, they're crafting a personal narrative of their unique learning journey. Thus, the importance of choosing the right stationery cannot be overstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

To guide you through the maze of options, we've curated a list of stationery essentials that are not only functional but also versatile and affordable. After all, who wants stationery that bows out halfway through a lecture or leaves you in the lurch during an important note-taking session?

Pulse Nigeria

1) Ballpoint Pens – Versatility Redefined

The ballpoint pen is the unsung hero of stationery. Seeking a perfect blend of trendiness and reliability? Look no further. BIC's range of ballpoint pens offers cushioned grips for those marathon writing sessions and sleek designs that redefine chic. The smooth, smudge-free ink flow turns writing into a breeze, ensuring that every stroke is as effortless as it is elegant.

2) Sticky Notes – Your Portable Writing Space

ADVERTISEMENT

In every academic setting, there always comes a time when extra detail is needed — a quick note to emphasise a concept or additional notes to clarify a statement. This requires a proper writing space/surface you may not necessarily have. With sticky notes, you get a convenient surface to express yourself. The best part is you never have to let go of it. With BIC sticky notes, you have a staple that will serve you as you transition between classes, between books and from student to professional without missing a step.

3) Highlighters – Illuminate Your Learning

When tackling a mountain of text, highlighters become your guiding stars. BIC's highlighters not only make essential information pop but also add a splash of colour to your study routine. Whether you're diving into important documents or preparing for a test, these vibrant tools make learning more engaging and efficient.

4) Correction Tools – Embrace Your Errors

Learning and life should be approached without fear of judgment. This means embracing those ‘oh-oh’ moments that pop up along the way — and learning from them. More importantly, beyond learning, it is always best to rectify mistakes and smoothen out creases whenever possible. BIC’s erasers provide this opportunity. With these tools at your disposal, you can approach challenges fearlessly, knowing that you have the power to rectify errors and refine your work.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) Pencils – Your Timeless Companion

Pencils are great for writing, sketching or scribbling. So, whether you are labelling a diagram, learning the rudiments of technical drawing or unleashing your inner Picasso in an art class, they are the perfect companions to have with you at all times.

6) Choosing Excellence, Choosing BIC

As you step into another chapter of your educational journey, remember that the stationery you choose can significantly impact your experience. With BIC stationery, you're not just selecting tools; you're choosing partners that support your growth, imagination, and success. Every mark on paper, every stroke of a pen, becomes a testament to your dedication and potential.

About BIC

ADVERTISEMENT

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere.

Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2022, BIC's Net Sales were EUR 2,233.9 million.

The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” which is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Press information

For more information, please contact:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekinat@lsfpr.com

---