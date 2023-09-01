ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyBIC

BIC Stationery aren't just writing instruments; they're the bridge between imagination and reality, the conduit through which knowledge flows.
BIC Stationery aren't just writing instruments; they're the bridge between imagination and reality, the conduit through which knowledge flows.

Recommended articles

The back-to-school season isn't just a date on the calendar; it's a vibrant cultural phenomenon marked by bustling markets, excited chatter among families, and the quest for the perfect supplies. From crisp uniforms to sturdy school bags, each choice holds significance. Yet, at the heart of this preparation lies something often overlooked, stationery. These tools aren't just writing instruments; they're the bridge between imagination and reality, the conduit through which knowledge flows.

Stationery isn't merely a collection of pens, papers, and notebooks; it's a gateway to knowledge and self-expression. In a world that's becoming increasingly digital, the tactile experience of writing and creating with stationery holds immense value. It's a testament to the tangible connection between thoughts and paper, a connection that fuels cognitive development and creative thinking. As students flip open notebooks and fill pages with notes and doodles, they're crafting a personal narrative of their unique learning journey. Thus, the importance of choosing the right stationery cannot be overstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

To guide you through the maze of options, we've curated a list of stationery essentials that are not only functional but also versatile and affordable. After all, who wants stationery that bows out halfway through a lecture or leaves you in the lurch during an important note-taking session?

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life.
A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. Pulse Nigeria

1) Ballpoint Pens – Versatility Redefined

The ballpoint pen is the unsung hero of stationery. Seeking a perfect blend of trendiness and reliability? Look no further. BIC's range of ballpoint pens offers cushioned grips for those marathon writing sessions and sleek designs that redefine chic. The smooth, smudge-free ink flow turns writing into a breeze, ensuring that every stroke is as effortless as it is elegant.

2) Sticky Notes – Your Portable Writing Space

ADVERTISEMENT

In every academic setting, there always comes a time when extra detail is needed — a quick note to emphasise a concept or additional notes to clarify a statement. This requires a proper writing space/surface you may not necessarily have. With sticky notes, you get a convenient surface to express yourself. The best part is you never have to let go of it. With BIC sticky notes, you have a staple that will serve you as you transition between classes, between books and from student to professional without missing a step.

3) Highlighters – Illuminate Your Learning

When tackling a mountain of text, highlighters become your guiding stars. BIC's highlighters not only make essential information pop but also add a splash of colour to your study routine. Whether you're diving into important documents or preparing for a test, these vibrant tools make learning more engaging and efficient.

4) Correction Tools – Embrace Your Errors

Learning and life should be approached without fear of judgment. This means embracing those ‘oh-oh’ moments that pop up along the way — and learning from them. More importantly, beyond learning, it is always best to rectify mistakes and smoothen out creases whenever possible. BIC’s erasers provide this opportunity. With these tools at your disposal, you can approach challenges fearlessly, knowing that you have the power to rectify errors and refine your work.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) Pencils – Your Timeless Companion

Pencils are great for writing, sketching or scribbling. So, whether you are labelling a diagram, learning the rudiments of technical drawing or unleashing your inner Picasso in an art class, they are the perfect companions to have with you at all times.

6) Choosing Excellence, Choosing BIC

As you step into another chapter of your educational journey, remember that the stationery you choose can significantly impact your experience. With BIC stationery, you're not just selecting tools; you're choosing partners that support your growth, imagination, and success. Every mark on paper, every stroke of a pen, becomes a testament to your dedication and potential.

About BIC

ADVERTISEMENT

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere.

Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2022, BIC's Net Sales were EUR 2,233.9 million.

The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” which is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Press information

For more information, please contact:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekinat@lsfpr.com

---

#FeaturebyBIC

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Domino's Pizza launches ultimate savings menu to reflect customer-centric culture

Domino's Pizza launches ultimate savings menu to reflect customer-centric culture

Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

Why foreign women love Nigerian men

Why foreign women love Nigerian men

Top 5 most romantic cities in the world for lovers and those looking for love

Top 5 most romantic cities in the world for lovers and those looking for love

Do you know that sale of garri was criminalised in Nigeria?

Do you know that sale of garri was criminalised in Nigeria?

Revolutionizing vlogging - Infinix introduces ZERO 30 5G with cutting-edge front camera

Revolutionizing vlogging - Infinix introduces ZERO 30 5G with cutting-edge front camera

CWAY launches BOXI Energy Drink

CWAY launches BOXI Energy Drink

5 foods and drinks you should never take while on drugs

5 foods and drinks you should never take while on drugs

3 historical places in Nigeria that are reminders of the evil of slavery

3 historical places in Nigeria that are reminders of the evil of slavery

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Almonds are delicious and cheap [britannica]

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Frozen stew in the freezer [cleaneatingkitchen]

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?