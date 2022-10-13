Usually, in most countries, there’s a recommended age for people to consume alcohol. In some countries, you need to have a valid license to do so.
Drinking alcohol is illegal in these countries
If traveling, partying and drinking are a few of the things you enjoy doing, you might want to pay attention to a few countries where it is illegal to drink so that you don’t get yourself into some kind of trouble while taking a trip down to some of these destinations.
Read Also
Some other countries only permit Christians and prohibit Muslims from drinking. However, in some other countries, it is totally illegal for anyone to drink.
Most of the countries with a complete ban on drinking are mostly Islamic countries, mostly because it is banned in the Quran, and here are 5 countries where it is completely illegal to drink.
1) Libya
Alcohol laws in Libya are quite strict. So, if you find yourself visiting the country, it’s best to respect their rules and regulations. Otherwise, be ready to deal with the strict punishment that comes with such action when caught.
2) Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s pilgrimage site, Mecca. So, it’s only expected that the ban on the production, sale and consumption of alcohol is strict.
As a matter of fact, on arrival in the country, strict checking of luggage to ensure no one sneaks in a bottle or two is usually conducted. Flogging and long-term imprisonment are a few of the punishments anyone caught with alcohol is likely to deal with.
Here’s a piece of advice! It’s best to stay off this sensitive subject and abstain from alcohol when visiting the country.
3) Yemen
The alcohol policy in Yemen is quite flexible for foreigners as they are allowed to come in with a few bottles but on the condition that it must only be consumed on private properties, not public spaces.
4) Sudan
Alcohol is completely prohibited in Sudan and offenders are mostly dealt with in Islamic-style punishments. An attempt to import it into the country can also lead to strict punishment. So, as a tourist, once again, it’s best to respect the countries’ policies and regulations.
5) Somalia
Like Yemen, Somalia is quite lenient with their alcohol policies. Foreigners are allowed to consume alcohol but it must be done only on their private properties, and not in public spaces.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng