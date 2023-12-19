ADVERTISEMENT
Domino's Pizza unwraps more value, more menu for you!

The popular pizza chain has introduced an array of irresistible new flavours and side orders that are sure to make your celebrations truly delicious.

Domino's Pizza has always been committed to bringing you a diverse and exciting menu that caters to all taste preferences. And this festive season, they have taken it up a notch with their expanded menu. Whether you're a spice enthusiast, a meat lover, or have a sweet tooth, the new additions have something special for everyone.

Let's start with the star of the menu - the pizzas. Domino's Pizza has added four new flavours to its menu - Loaded Pepperoni, BBQ Sausage with Mayo, The Lot, and Firebreather / Mega Firebreather.

The loaded pepperoni is a classic pizza with a generous amount of pepperoni, while The Lot is a meat lover's dream with meatballs, Sausage, pepperoni, and grilled chicken. The Firebreather/Mega Firebreather is for those who like it hot, with beef toppings, while the BBQ Sausage with Mayo is deliciously topped with Sausage and topped with Mayo.

But that's not all. Domino's Pizza has also added some delicious side orders to its menu. Crunchy fries are perfect for those who love their fries crispy, while the sweet potato fries offer a sweet yet delicious option just for you. The Shawarma reloaded is an improvement of the Shawarma Roll, with cabbage and more sauce, that is sure to be a hit with shawarma lovers. And for those with a sweet tooth, the brownies with chocolate dipping sauce are a must-try.

So, what are you waiting for? Gather your loved ones, put on your festive hats, and let Domino's be a part of your holiday festivities. Experience the magic of the season with More fun, More flavours, and More Menu delights. Visit your nearest Domino's Store to enjoy these delicious treats or their website at www.dominospizza.com.ng or Call or WhatsApp 09088889999 NOW to make this festive season a truly delicious celebration!

For more details on all deals and offerings, visit any Domino’s Pizza store near you or visit the website www.dominospizza.com.ng to order online. Follow on social media at www.facebook/dominospizzanigeria or www.twitter/dominosng.

Domino's Pizza is known for its quality and delicious food, and the new additions to the menu are no exception. The chain has made sure to cater to all taste preferences and has something special for everyone. So, whether you're hosting a party or just want to enjoy a delicious meal, Domino's Pizza has got you covered.

