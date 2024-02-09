ADVERTISEMENT
Do you know all the hilarious and weird nicknames for the Naira?

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerians have amusing names for their currency.

Naira notes
Naira notes [premium times}

The police, LASTMA, and agberos (area boys who collect money from commercial drivers) in Lagos also have different ways they describe money.

Here are some of them:

Faiba is the name given to the ₦10 note. Although inflation has made the faiba virtually useless, it serves as a unit of measurement for other denominations.

20 naira note [numista]
20 naira note [numista] Pulse Nigeria

The ₦20 note goes by two names. In Lagos, commercial drivers, agberos and conductors call it shandy. However, it is more popularly called Muri since it bears the portrait of deceased Head of State General Muritala Mohammed.

This note also has two names, white and wazo. The wazo comes from fact that note which is fine because it depicts one of Nigeria's major tribes (Wazobia). Wa, zo, bia is the way Yorubas, Hausas and Igbo say ‘come’. However, in Lagos, many agberos refer to it as White.

It is called twenty Faiba. If ₦10 is one faiba, then 10 faibas is ₦100 and 20 faibas is ₦200.

500 hundred naira [leftovercurrency]
500 hundred naira [leftovercurrency] Pulse Nigeria
Figo this the name of a well-known Portuguese footballer named Luis Figo but it also means ₦500.

One naira represents ₦1,000, and two naira represents ₦2,000.

For police officers, LASTMA officials, and others, calendar dates means money when collecting bribes

January is ₦1,000, February is ₦2,000, March is ₦3,000, and so until December which represents ₦12,000.

Temi Iwalaiye

