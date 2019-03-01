From lake villages to historic rock formations, here are some hidden gems in West Africa.

1. Ganvie Lake Village, Benin Republic

This ancient village lies close to the city of Cotonou in Benin Republic, and is home to around 20,000 inhabitants. This quaint village is reminiscent of the city of Venice whose unique charm comes from the waterways which serve as the only form of transport. The major difference lies on the fact that all the shops, houses and restaurants are built on stilts. Ganvie was formed between the 16th and 17th centuries by the Tofinu people to evade capture by the ﻿Fon﻿, the prevalent slave catchers of the time who sold people to European traders.

2 . Birnin Kudu Rock Art Center, Nigeria

In Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State lies several rock paintings believed to belong to an ancient human civilisation during a period of transition from Neolithic to Metal age.

The art located at Dutsen Mesa, Dutsen Murufu, Dutsen Zango and Dutse Habude depict various images of animals such as cattle and sheep, as well as geometric signs. The depictions are also believed to be associated with shamanic practices. Some rock art sites that were used for ritual and ancestral purposes in the past are still recognized by the community as sacred sites. With numerous rock art shelters and caves as well as the rock gongs which are believed to have been used in ceremonies and rituals.

3. Bandiagara Escarpment, Mali

A UNESCO world heritage site, Bandiagara escarpment used to be home to the Tellem and Tolloy people who were a cave dwelling people who made their homes on the sides of cliffs and left behind many cave structures. They would bury their dead above them, high up on the cliffs, to avoid frequent flash floods. Eventually, they were pushed out by the Dogon in the 14th century. The old villages are still open to tours and each has a hostel for visitors.

4. Sao Tome and Principe

This gorgeous Portuguese-speaking tropical nation off the coast of West Africa is made up of archipelagos around the two main islands of ﻿Sao Tome and Principe﻿. Discover its secluded waterfalls, the ﻿Obo National Park,﻿ the incredible Pico Cao Grande, approximately 109 orchid species, and great bird-watching opportunities. You can also partake in surfing, diving and snorkeling activities, all great ways to explore the underground caves.

5. Grand Popo, Benin Republic

Grand-Popo is a wonderful beach town located in the far southwest of Benin. Once a major slave port, the town is now celebrated for its long beach lined with coconut palms and a chosen destination for many locals to relax and unwind. Hotels by the beach, fisherman bringing in their daily catch, a nearby voodoo village to explore, beautiful mangroves, you will not run out of activities.