Did you know the world's most expensive coffee is made from animal poop?

Known as "Kopi Luwak" or "Civet Coffee," this rare brew is produced through an unusual process involving civet cats. Let's get into the entire journey of this one-of-a-kind coffee and break down the entire process from production to consumption

The origin

Kopi Luwak comes from Indonesia, a country known for its rich coffee culture. Coffee cultivation in Indonesia dates back to the 17th century when the Dutch East India Company introduced coffee plants. The country's good soil and favourable climate made it ideal for coffee cultivation, leading to Indonesia becoming one of the largest coffee producers in the world. The coffee beans come from either Arabica or Robusta trees that grow in the country's tropical regions. Now to the natural coffee beans production without animal poop involved:

How the coffee beans are produced

Normally, when coffee cherries ripen on the tree, they turn into red fruits containing two coffee beans each. After picking, the beans undergo fermentation and this step determines the coffee's final flavour. Fermentation happens when the harvested cherries are soaked in water or left to ferment naturally for up to two days. During this process, enzymes break down proteins and sugars, resulting in a milder and more distinct taste.

The animal's role

Here's the most fascinating, unusual and irritating part. The animal known as civet cats play the main role in the coffee's creation. These small mammals, found in Indonesian rainforests, love eating ripe coffee cherries. After consuming the cherries, they digest the fruit pulp and excrete the undigested coffee beans in their faeces as shown below.

Pulse Nigeria

This happens because, inside the civet cat's digestive system, fermentation continues as the beans interact with digestive enzymes. This combination of fermentation and exposure to the civet's digestive enzymes alters the beans' chemical composition, giving them that sought-after flavour.

The faeces collection

After the civet cats poop the beans, the coffee farmers collect the droppings. It sure sounds strange but this step ensures the beans stay intact within the faeces as it preserves the unusual qualities.

The coffee beans extraction

Once collected, the beans are extracted from the faeces by farmers who carefully clean the beans, removing any impurities and traces of poop. After drying naturally in the sun, they are roasted to enhance their flavours and aromas. The roasting process is carefully done to maintain the beans' expensive qualities and remove any bacteria from the animal poop collection process

Brewing and tasting

The roasted beans are then ground and brewed like regular coffee.

Pulse Nigeria

The brewing process allows the flavours to fully develop resulting in a coffee that, according to tasters, is a true delight for the taste buds.

Once it's ready to be sold, the price for this exclusive coffee starts at $160 (₦123,000) per pound and reaches up to $600 (₦461,000) which is 10 times more expensive than the usual coffee.

