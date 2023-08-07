ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Did you know the world's most expensive coffee is made from animal poop?

Anna Ajayi

The price for this exclusive coffee starts at $160 (₦123,000) per pound.

The most expensive coffee is made out of civet cat's poo [GayoWild]
The most expensive coffee is made out of civet cat's poo [GayoWild]

Recommended articles

Known as "Kopi Luwak" or "Civet Coffee," this rare brew is produced through an unusual process involving civet cats. Let's get into the entire journey of this one-of-a-kind coffee and break down the entire process from production to consumption

Kopi Luwak comes from Indonesia, a country known for its rich coffee culture. Coffee cultivation in Indonesia dates back to the 17th century when the Dutch East India Company introduced coffee plants. The country's good soil and favourable climate made it ideal for coffee cultivation, leading to Indonesia becoming one of the largest coffee producers in the world. The coffee beans come from either Arabica or Robusta trees that grow in the country's tropical regions. Now to the natural coffee beans production without animal poop involved:

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, when coffee cherries ripen on the tree, they turn into red fruits containing two coffee beans each. After picking, the beans undergo fermentation and this step determines the coffee's final flavour. Fermentation happens when the harvested cherries are soaked in water or left to ferment naturally for up to two days. During this process, enzymes break down proteins and sugars, resulting in a milder and more distinct taste.

Here's the most fascinating, unusual and irritating part. The animal known as civet cats play the main role in the coffee's creation. These small mammals, found in Indonesian rainforests, love eating ripe coffee cherries. After consuming the cherries, they digest the fruit pulp and excrete the undigested coffee beans in their faeces as shown below.

The process [Pinterest]
The process [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This happens because, inside the civet cat's digestive system, fermentation continues as the beans interact with digestive enzymes. This combination of fermentation and exposure to the civet's digestive enzymes alters the beans' chemical composition, giving them that sought-after flavour.

After the civet cats poop the beans, the coffee farmers collect the droppings. It sure sounds strange but this step ensures the beans stay intact within the faeces as it preserves the unusual qualities.

Once collected, the beans are extracted from the faeces by farmers who carefully clean the beans, removing any impurities and traces of poop. After drying naturally in the sun, they are roasted to enhance their flavours and aromas. The roasting process is carefully done to maintain the beans' expensive qualities and remove any bacteria from the animal poop collection process

ADVERTISEMENT

The roasted beans are then ground and brewed like regular coffee.

The most expensive coffee [boing]
The most expensive coffee [boing] Pulse Nigeria

The brewing process allows the flavours to fully develop resulting in a coffee that, according to tasters, is a true delight for the taste buds.

Once it's ready to be sold, the price for this exclusive coffee starts at $160 (₦123,000) per pound and reaches up to $600 (₦461,000) which is 10 times more expensive than the usual coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you try Kopi Luwak if you had the chance to?

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How breastfeeding lowers blood pressure in women

How breastfeeding lowers blood pressure in women

Did you know the world's most expensive coffee is made from animal poop?

Did you know the world's most expensive coffee is made from animal poop?

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

7 tips for managing excessive sweating

7 tips for managing excessive sweating

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

A Wave of Freshness: Planet Bottling Company's Bubble Up lands in Nigeria!

A Wave of Freshness: Planet Bottling Company's Bubble Up lands in Nigeria!

Why are tomatoes so expensive right now?

Why are tomatoes so expensive right now?

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola

These 5 tips will help you take control of your hunger

These 5 tips will help you take control of your hunger

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The human dog [Insider]

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

Nigerian Pidgin is used in everyday conversation [Matadornetwork]

Where did Nigerian Pidgin come from, and what's the story behind it?