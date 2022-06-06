Dano Milk got Nigerians milking it on World Milk Day

As the campaign progressed, the leading dairy brand decided to enlighten their online audience about sustainable dairy practices and effective ways to make the earth a healthier place.

Some of the sustainable practices they highlighted include: tips on how to reduce wastage by storing dairy products appropriately. More information was shared on the benefits of reusing used containers to reduce littering. The audience were also encouraged to get creative by recycling old items and find new ways to make it useful around the house.

The World Milk Day celebration took an exciting turn as Dano Milk Nigeria invited Nigerians to join the Dano Sip Challenge on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The challenge was meant to get fans to answer random questions about their lives and their milk habits by sipping from a glass of milk.

To keep it rolling, Dano Milk Nigeria gave the audience a glimpse into the fun World Milk Day theme for the year, Milk it to Enjoy it, by inviting random persons to participate in an experiment where meals requiring milk were served without milk. The reactions were comic, to say the least.

On 1st June, alongside the World Milk Day challenge designed to give fans the chance to win exciting prizes, Dano Milk Nigeria released a video featuring Osas Ighodaro, an award winning actress and Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney. The aim of this video was to highlight how different meals are when we add milk to them. It was also a spin on the brand’s Go For It message encouraging fans and members of the public to milk great opportunities that come their way.

The World Milk Day celebration by Dano Milk Nigeria was not only pushed on digital platforms but also extended to other parts of the country with market activations and modern trade activations.

The staff of Arla Dano were also active in numerous charitable efforts throughout the day. They went all out to deliver cartons of milk to people living in underserved communities.

Members of the public were fully engaged with exciting activities and games and sampling of products.

As World Milk Day 2022 comes to a close, Dano Milk Nigeria hails all milk lovers everywhere and invites everyone to look forward to more years enjoying dairy!

For more information on all things Dano and dairy, visit www.dano.com.ng

