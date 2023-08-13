Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative.

First of all, Creative Bloc not Creative Block

One is the inability to come up with creative ideas, the other is the dopest creative gathering coming to Lagos on the 30th of September, 2023, happening live at Muri Okunola Park.

Second of all, Creatives Bloc Blocks Creative Block

Calm down, calm down. I can explain.

On some days, you feel that rush to just keep creating and on other days, you run out of creative juice, fearing that you may be losing your magic. But thankfully, we are here to cast some spells to refill your creative juice.

“Abracadabra, Abracadabra

Attend Creatives Bloc Carnival”

Third of all, Why Creatives Bloc Carnival?

Answer: Because Nigeria is a big stress and Lagos is more stressful than a big stress.

It is because of you that a team of creatives started the CREATIVE BLOC where every creative of all sorts come together to unwind, destress and refill their creative juices for the long journey ahead -because like fuel, creative juice is scarce.

Before now, Creative Bloc has organized fun events such as themed parties, football competitions, and a road trip to some of the places that helped creatives unearth rich culture that they didn’t even know existed.

This year, Creative Bloc is taking things a notch further with the Creative Bloc Carnival in partnership with some of the most creative communities in Lagos; Art commune, African Comicade, Film pit and Pulse.

The Creative Bloc Carnival is going to be the dopest gathering of creative from every sector to exhibit and showcase their talents on the 30th of September, 2023 at Muri Okunola Park.

What’s so special about that?

Ladies and Gents, shall we?

The Setup: A Creative Maze

If you think the maze in Harry Potter was spectacular, you better get ready for the setup design which is in the form of a maze at Creative Bloc Carnival.

No, you are not dreaming. It is happening for real. The surprises just do not end in this maze! Every part in this maze leads you into an exciting world of creative adventure.

The maze is divided into 4 blocs: exhibitions showcase, creative vendors, creative opportunities and surprise performers.

Speaking of the blocs, here are some of the things to look out for:

Art Bloc

This Bloc will inspire your art and ignite your creative passion through the display of carefully curated art in fields like Photography, Painting, Sculpting, Graffiti, Digital Art, NFTs, Arts and Crafts. Just imagine immersing yourself in all this beauty in one bloc of the maze, in anticipation for what the next bloc holds. Mad!

Fashion Bloc

Whether you’re a fashionista only in your mind or in reality, you don’t want to miss this. Expand the vision when you see merch, artsy sneakers, makeup artists, retro fashion and all that trendy fashion from some of your favorite vendors. Let the world see you through your style.

Film Bloc

Picture this moment. You’re standing in one section of the maze, with silent-disco headsets on, previewing movies that you didn’t think human minds could produce. Paradise!

If you are an aspiring film maker or you just admire the craft or you are already one, come see the world through another film maker’s eyes.

Dance Bloc

Poco Lee or Michael Jackson? What kind of dance do you want to see or learn or even display yourself? Come and dance! In the disco-lit room, you get to be the purest form of yourself, showing the world art through dance and karaoke.

(insert a Chef Dami dancing meme)

Career Bloc

Show me a creative that does not want to blow, I will wait.

The truth is in the end; the purpose of creating is to get acknowledged for it. It is to show people the world through your lens; to let them know such talent exists.

Knowing that people are our greatest assets, why not come and network with top people in your industry? The world is your oyster but you do not know that because you keep staying on your bed every weekend.

Opportunity meets preparation. On the 30th September, get prepared, come out and network your way to success. A talent like yours should not be hidden!

Fourth and Last of all, But Seriously, Why Creatives Bloc Carnival?

You deserve a break from that block you keep hitting.

You stretch and it sounds like an old squeaking chair because you are always indoors, alone with your thoughts.

All work and no play makes you a tired, uninspired creative.

NETWORKING! Need I say more?

Your ‘loml, or creative half’ may be there. Who knows?

For just N5,000 you will have all the thrills plus different vendors to meet several food needs.

Ready? Click here to get your ticket.

You can also follow us on our socials @creativesbloc_carnival

See you at Muri Okunola Park on 30th September!

Author: Ashiedu Chiamaka

