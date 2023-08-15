ADVERTISEMENT
7 countries with the best roads in the world, while these 7 have the worst

Temi Iwalaiye

What countries have such good roads that driving is a leisure activity? And which countries will give you a headache if you drive on their roads?

Countries with the best and worst roads
Countries with the best and worst roads

Here are countries with exceptionally good roads and those with exceptionally bad roads:

Singapore has one of the best roads
Singapore has one of the best roads [shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria
Singapore has the best roads in the world. Singapore's government prioritizes road quality, investing heavily in inter-block driveways with high-quality asphalt, high-class markings, and up-to-date lighting and informational equipment. These inter-block driveways are ranked among the best in the world.

A road in Switzerland
A road in Switzerland [ultimatedrivingtours] Pulse Nigeria

Switzerland's highways are known for their intricate interchanges and high coverage, using specialized technology. Experts construct these interconnected roads, making even remote slopes and alpine areas accessible.

Roads in the alpines
Roads in the alpines [grossglockner] Pulse Nigeria

Austria's roads are renowned for their craftsmanship, smooth tracing, good lighting, and a perfect fit into the mountains. With 18 highways, the country's road network remains unaffected by challenging terrain, thanks to government efforts to ensure navigable and appropriate roads for its users.

The World Economic Forum ranked the Netherlands' road infrastructure as the best in Europe in 2019, second only to Singapore. The Netherlands' roads are noted for their superior urban planning, road building, and road surface. The principal thoroughfares in the Netherlands contain multiple lanes and elaborate interchanges.

The roads are normally in excellent shape, and most drivers are cautious. Due to Japan's severe drunk driving rules, you rarely encounter a drunk driver. In fact, based on the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicles, you'll be driving through one of the top ten safest countries in the world.

Roads in UAE
Roads in UAE [Gulfnews] Pulse Nigeria

The UAE has one of the best road networks in the world, with at least three lanes on every road. The roadways are safe and comfortable, with barriers surrounding potentially hazardous sections for driver safety.

Oman's highways are maintained by two ministries and a government organization, with foreign professionals overseeing them. The country invests in transportation systems, with the state, public utilities, private businesses, and oil barons involved. Oman's roadways are constructed with safety in mind, and dual carriageways are created to reduce head-on collisions.

Interestingly, most of these countries are in Africa.

Driving in Chad
Driving in Chad [Countryreport] Pulse Nigeria
This country in north-central Africa has terrible roads. Chad's underdeveloped road network, poor foreign market connectivity, flooding, and regional conflicts limit its capacity despite its geographical location, making many roads impassable.

Madagascar's road network is poorly developed, with a low density of 5.4 km per 100 km2 and mostly poor-condition earth roads.

Mauritania faces challenging road conditions with limited paved and hard-packed dirt roads, and unimproved unimproved pathways on 5,140 km (3,194 miles) of roads.

Roads in Congo
Roads in Congo [worldpressjournal] Pulse Nigeria

Following years of armed warfare, the country's road network is in extremely poor condition.

This small country is located between Cuba and Puerto Rico. Poor road conditions in rural and mountain areas, with unpaved surfaces and sidewalk vendors blocking pedestrians, contribute to unsafe conditions for drivers. Not to mention numerous earthquakes that destroys the road.

Roads in Yemen
Roads in Yemen [Humanrightswatch] Pulse Nigeria

This country in southern Asia has terrible roads. Rural roads are in disrepair, and mountain roads lack guardrails. During spring and fall rainstorms, drivers should exercise caution because flash floods can occur in both urban and rural regions.

Angola ranks 136th out of 141 countries in terms of road infrastructure, with 64% of the overall road network in poor or dangerous condition.

Nigeria ranked 131 out of 141, meaning it has one of the worst roads in the world.

