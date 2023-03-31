The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Oghenerume Progress

When it comes to meat, a lot of people have different preferences.

Turkey vs Chicken
Turkey vs Chicken

Recommended articles

For some people, turkey is their go-to meat, while for others, it’s just boned with a good Pr. If you want to choose based on their health benefits, here are three nutritional differences between chicken and turkey:

Compared to chicken, turkey is the leaner white meat of the two. This makes it a better option if you are looking for a good low-fat alternative to red meat. This is because turkey has low saturated fat compared to chicken which is somewhat higher in fat content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding mineral content, chicken is a good source of phosphorus, niacin, and selenium. On the other hand, turkey contains all of the above as well as iron, zinc, and riboflavin.

Chicken tends to be richer in niacin - a nutrient that is important in converting food into energy. Turkey, however, has slightly more magnesium, sodium and phosphorus compared to chicken which boasts a little bit more potassium and iron content depending on the part you are eating.

3) Protein and Vitamin B content

Both chicken and turkey contain a good amount of protein content which is important in protecting against bone loss. Chicken has more fat and cholesterol compared to turkey, but then, it is a good source of vitamin B.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to calories, turkey contains lesser amounts compared to chicken and it is a better choice for people who are looking for ways to cut down their calorie intake and reduce the number of fats they consume.

Whether baked, grilled, or roasted, both chicken and turkey are low in calorie content and fats as compared to beef and you will still be eating healthy whichever you choose. For the taste, however, your taste buds can decide that for you.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Is less actually more? Five benefits of a more minimalist life

Is less actually more? Five benefits of a more minimalist life

'Does my boyfriend love me?' I asked ChatGPT and it offered helpful advice

'Does my boyfriend love me?' I asked ChatGPT and it offered helpful advice

ICYMI: What went down at Ori Bloom’s 'Black Hair Joy' event

ICYMI: What went down at Ori Bloom’s 'Black Hair Joy' event

A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis

A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis

Probiotics: The key to a healthy gut and improved male well-being

Probiotics: The key to a healthy gut and improved male well-being

Unlock your brain's potential with the right supplements

Unlock your brain's potential with the right supplements

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

6 important medical tests all women need and the right time for them

6 important medical tests all women need and the right time for them

Ayra Starr is the Sub-Saharan spokesperson for international makeup brand, Maybelline

Ayra Starr is the Sub-Saharan spokesperson for international makeup brand, Maybelline

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

These children are geniuses of Nigerian descent

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Ofe-Nsala

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals