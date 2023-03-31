Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

For some people, turkey is their go-to meat, while for others, it’s just boned with a good Pr. If you want to choose based on their health benefits, here are three nutritional differences between chicken and turkey:

1) Fat content

Compared to chicken, turkey is the leaner white meat of the two. This makes it a better option if you are looking for a good low-fat alternative to red meat. This is because turkey has low saturated fat compared to chicken which is somewhat higher in fat content.

2) Mineral content

Regarding mineral content, chicken is a good source of phosphorus, niacin, and selenium. On the other hand, turkey contains all of the above as well as iron, zinc, and riboflavin.

Chicken tends to be richer in niacin - a nutrient that is important in converting food into energy. Turkey, however, has slightly more magnesium, sodium and phosphorus compared to chicken which boasts a little bit more potassium and iron content depending on the part you are eating.

3) Protein and Vitamin B content

Both chicken and turkey contain a good amount of protein content which is important in protecting against bone loss. Chicken has more fat and cholesterol compared to turkey, but then, it is a good source of vitamin B.

When it comes to calories, turkey contains lesser amounts compared to chicken and it is a better choice for people who are looking for ways to cut down their calorie intake and reduce the number of fats they consume.