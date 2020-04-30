Hausas are predominantly Moslem, and that's why many Hausas bear Arabic names. But there are beautiful Hausa male names and female names that you could give your babies.

Hausa-speaking communities are scattered throughout West Africa. The Hausa people are over 70 million, with populations in Nigeria, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Gana, Senegal, the Gambia, and Gabon. Hausa is the second largest language after Arabic in the Afroasiatic family of languages. And that's why you don't have to be Hausa to give your child a Hausa name. Have a look at our collection of Hausa male names and what they mean below.

See These 100 Hausa Male Names And Their Meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Adamu – Adam

Ali – excellent or noble

Aminu – reliable and trustworthy person.

Amir – A ruler, prince or commander

Balarabe – male child born on Wednesday

Bashir – someone who brings good news.

Bilal – a companion of the prophet.

Danasabe – child born on Saturday

Danjuma – male child born on Friday

Danladi – male child born on Sunday

Danlami – male child born on Thursday

Faruq – the distinguisher of truth from falsehood

Faisal – decisive

Fuad – heart

Gambo – a child after twins

Hassan – first boy in a set of twins

Hussain – second boy in a set of twins

Habib – beloved

Hadi – calm person

Hafiz a guardian or protector

Hamzah – lion

Imam – leader

Isa – Jesus

Ismaila – Ishmael

Jalil – exalted

Jamal – beauty and grace

Jibril – archangel

Tahir – pure

Umar – lifetime

Usman – companion

Yakubu – Jacob

Yohanna – john

Yusuf – Joseph

Gaddo – means inheritor

Gowon – means rainmaker

Rashidi – means rightly guided, of true faith, mature

Tanimu – means boy born on Litinnin or Monday

Yohance – means Yahweh is gracious, Yahweh is merciful

Daran – means born at night, small and great

Dare – means born at night, small and great

Daren – means born at night, small and great

Hassan – means good, beautiful, beautifier

Rago – means ram

Here Are More Hausa Male Names For You To Choose From

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Dawo, Dandawo - A male child who was born when his mother was pounding millet delicacy used in preparing Hura.

Arzika - A male child whose mother undergoes severe child labour before he was eventually given to birth.

Dawi, Maidawa - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested plentiful bundles of Guinea-corn.

Gerau, Maigero - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested abundant bundles of Millet stalks.

Maiwake - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested a lot of beans.

Shekarau - A baby who make a year in his mother's womb.

Ruwa, Anaruwa, - Water bearer

Makau, Makao: A male child who was born when it was raining cat and dog in a community.

Hankurau: A husband who was extremely patient in a community.

Shibkau: A male who was born during the sowing season.

Nomau: A male who was born during the farming season.

Sarki: One who has King name. A male child who bore kings name in a kingdom.

Maifari or Maihwari: A male child who was born during the drought season.

Yarima: Prince. A male child who bore a respected prince name in a kingdom.

Nagona, Nanoma: A male child who was born at the farm.

Bako: A male child who was born after the arrival of visitors in a household.

Bara: A first male child who was born after his siblings are all females. Bara in Hausa means to beg i.e they begged him out.

Hana: A male child who was born in a family while they are mourning the death of a family member.

Northern Nigerian Names For Baby Boys

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Bawa: A male child who was brought up by another woman, that was not his mother.

Tunau: Can be called “Tuni” meaning remembering birth. A male child who was born after his mother took a long time before she conceived another pregnancy.

Maikasuwa: A trader or a merchant.

Kasu, Kasuwa: A male child who was born at the market or on market day.

Tanko: A brother to female children in a family.

Abara, Abarshi,

Barau: A remaining son who was born after his successors are dying.

Dangali: An only son in a family.

Jika: Grandson to a person. A person who bore someone's grandchild name.

Babba: A big-brother to one or elder brother.

Kane: Younger brother to one.

Maikudi: A rich one or wealthy.

Madugu: A male child who was born during travel or born in the process of travelling.

Kaka: A person who bore someone's grandparents names.

Tawaye: Brother to a twin.

Gambo: Brother to twins.

Hausa baby boy names continued

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Kokari: A person who was hardworking in a community.

Adare: A male child who was born at night.

Fari or Hwari, Jatau: A person who was fair in complexion.

Baki, Duna: One who was black in complexion.

Nahantsi or hantsi: A male child who was born at dawn.

Agada: Brother or sister of twins.

Dadba: A son who was born of relative couples.

Kulau: A most loved male child in a family.

Nagoma: A tenth male child in a family.

Bakwai: A seventh male child in a family.

Auta: Last born in a family.

Jigo: Leader. An only son born in the midst of sisters, so he is their leader.

Karami: Thin man or younger one.

Guntau: Short man.

Jariri: One who was extremely thin at the time of birth.

Ango: A male child who was born during a marriage ceremony in a household or family.

Korau: One who was born when his mother was divorced.

Ɗari, ‘Dari: One who was born during the excess cold.

Kadaɗe, Kadad’e: A male child who was born after his parents have been baren for years before he was eventually born.

Babangida: This name is given to a child who bears the same name with his grandfather in a family and because in-laws are shy to directly call the child by his normal name, they nickname him “Babangida”, master of the household.

Mailafiya or Mailahiya: A person who is calm and easygoing with people in a community.

