Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Hausas are predominantly Moslem, and that's why many Hausas bear Arabic names. But there are beautiful Hausa male names and female names that you could give your babies.
Hausa-speaking communities are scattered throughout West Africa. The Hausa people are over 70 million, with populations in Nigeria, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Gana, Senegal, the Gambia, and Gabon. Hausa is the second largest language after Arabic in the Afroasiatic family of languages. And that's why you don't have to be Hausa to give your child a Hausa name. Have a look at our collection of Hausa male names and what they mean below.
See These 100 Hausa Male Names And Their Meanings
Adamu – Adam
Ali – excellent or noble
Aminu – reliable and trustworthy person.
Amir – A ruler, prince or commander
Balarabe – male child born on Wednesday
Bashir – someone who brings good news.
Bilal – a companion of the prophet.
Danasabe – child born on Saturday
Danjuma – male child born on Friday
Danladi – male child born on Sunday
Danlami – male child born on Thursday
Faruq – the distinguisher of truth from falsehood
Faisal – decisive
Fuad – heart
Gambo – a child after twins
Hassan – first boy in a set of twins
Hussain – second boy in a set of twins
Habib – beloved
Hadi – calm person
Hafiz a guardian or protector
Hamzah – lion
Imam – leader
Isa – Jesus
Ismaila – Ishmael
Jalil – exalted
Jamal – beauty and grace
Jibril – archangel
Tahir – pure
Umar – lifetime
Usman – companion
Yakubu – Jacob
Yohanna – john
Yusuf – Joseph
Gaddo – means inheritor
Gowon – means rainmaker
Rashidi – means rightly guided, of true faith, mature
Tanimu – means boy born on Litinnin or Monday
Yohance – means Yahweh is gracious, Yahweh is merciful
Daran – means born at night, small and great
Dare – means born at night, small and great
Daren – means born at night, small and great
Rago – means ram
Here Are More Hausa Male Names For You To Choose From
Dawo, Dandawo - A male child who was born when his mother was pounding millet delicacy used in preparing Hura.
Arzika - A male child whose mother undergoes severe child labour before he was eventually given to birth.
Dawi, Maidawa - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested plentiful bundles of Guinea-corn.
Gerau, Maigero - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested abundant bundles of Millet stalks.
Maiwake - A male child who was born in a season when his father harvested a lot of beans.
Shekarau - A baby who make a year in his mother's womb.
Ruwa, Anaruwa, - Water bearer
Makau, Makao: A male child who was born when it was raining cat and dog in a community.
Hankurau: A husband who was extremely patient in a community.
Shibkau: A male who was born during the sowing season.
Nomau: A male who was born during the farming season.
Sarki: One who has King name. A male child who bore kings name in a kingdom.
Maifari or Maihwari: A male child who was born during the drought season.
Yarima: Prince. A male child who bore a respected prince name in a kingdom.
Nagona, Nanoma: A male child who was born at the farm.
Bako: A male child who was born after the arrival of visitors in a household.
Bara: A first male child who was born after his siblings are all females. Bara in Hausa means to beg i.e they begged him out.
Hana: A male child who was born in a family while they are mourning the death of a family member.
Northern Nigerian Names For Baby Boys
Bawa: A male child who was brought up by another woman, that was not his mother.
Tunau: Can be called “Tuni” meaning remembering birth. A male child who was born after his mother took a long time before she conceived another pregnancy.
Maikasuwa: A trader or a merchant.
Kasu, Kasuwa: A male child who was born at the market or on market day.
Tanko: A brother to female children in a family.
Abara, Abarshi,
Barau: A remaining son who was born after his successors are dying.
Dangali: An only son in a family.
Jika: Grandson to a person. A person who bore someone's grandchild name.
Babba: A big-brother to one or elder brother.
Kane: Younger brother to one.
Maikudi: A rich one or wealthy.
Madugu: A male child who was born during travel or born in the process of travelling.
Kaka: A person who bore someone's grandparents names.
Tawaye: Brother to a twin.
Hausa baby boy names continued
Kokari: A person who was hardworking in a community.
Adare: A male child who was born at night.
Fari or Hwari, Jatau: A person who was fair in complexion.
Baki, Duna: One who was black in complexion.
Nahantsi or hantsi: A male child who was born at dawn.
Agada: Brother or sister of twins.
Dadba: A son who was born of relative couples.
Kulau: A most loved male child in a family.
Nagoma: A tenth male child in a family.
Bakwai: A seventh male child in a family.
Auta: Last born in a family.
Jigo: Leader. An only son born in the midst of sisters, so he is their leader.
Karami: Thin man or younger one.
Guntau: Short man.
Jariri: One who was extremely thin at the time of birth.
Ango: A male child who was born during a marriage ceremony in a household or family.
Korau: One who was born when his mother was divorced.
Ɗari, ‘Dari: One who was born during the excess cold.
Kadaɗe, Kadad’e: A male child who was born after his parents have been baren for years before he was eventually born.
Babangida: This name is given to a child who bears the same name with his grandfather in a family and because in-laws are shy to directly call the child by his normal name, they nickname him “Babangida”, master of the household.
Mailafiya or Mailahiya: A person who is calm and easygoing with people in a community.
