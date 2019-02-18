From horse to cat, people around the world eat some unbelievable animals.

1. Cobra (Vietnam)

While snake meat is popular in many places around the world, in countries like Vietnam, cobra heart is often consumed by men to improve sexual performance. The cobra is killed usually right on the table in the restaurant in front of diners and eaten with a “shot” of rice wine mixed with the snake’s blood and its heart dropped inside.

2. Squid (Japan)

Dancing squid is a delicacy in Japan, which is characterised by the squishy twitching of the squid's muscles. However, calamari is made out of squid, spiced and fried, made into a crunchy, more conventional dish.

3. Fruit bat (Guam)

In Guam, the entire process for preparing fruit bat soup is as follows: rinse off the bat, boil it, chop some vegetables (sometimes), douse everything in coconut milk, serve. The meat is eaten with the fur and without any other preparations.

4. Horse (Japan)

It might surprise you to know that in France, for example, there are special butchers who sell nothing but horse meat. A horse meat butcher is called a boucherie chevaline. In the top 8 horse eating nations in the world, over 4 million horses are eaten each year.

5. Dog (Nigeria, parts of Asia)

While many consider the consumption of dog a taboo, it is eaten in many parts of Asia and Nigeria as part of their traditional, ritualistic, or day-to-day ﻿cuisine.

6. Bee larva (Japan)

Hachinoko is a dish of deep fried bee larvae which is considered a Japanese bar snack. The larvae are fried with soy sauce and sugar, and served with cold beer.

7 . Cats (Vietnam, Korea, and China)

Yes, people eat cats. You can find Cat on different menu and cuisines across Vietnam, Korea and China.

8. Spiders (Cambodia)

Eating spiders in places like Cambodia is considered a delicacy. They can be bought at road-side stalls in Cambodia, where people developed a taste for them when they were being starved to death by Pol Pot.

9. Aligator (U.S.)

Alligator meat has been eaten both historically and in contemporary times in Southern parts of the United states. Alligator ﻿meat and eggs﻿ are considered as a healthy meat source for humans due to its high protein and low fat composition. It has been described as being mild flavored and firm in texture.

10 . Rats (North Korea, parts of Europe)

Rats are a staple source of protein in countries like North Korea, where supply is scarce. It is said that it is commonly eaten as a result of starvation.