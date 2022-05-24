Burger King Nigeria is bringing the real Burger Week Experience with delicious deals starting NOW!

Head into the store today and be a part of the ‘LUCKY NUMBER 2’ deal where when you place your order and your order number ends in ‘2’, you get a free burger.

On Tuesday, put your daily 2k to use by getting two burgers for 2k Naira only!

Pulse Nigeria

It’s raining free Chicken Burgers on Wednesday! Purchase the iconic Whopper meal to get a free Chicken Burger, for orders placed via the official website and app ONLY.

Cheers to happy hour Thursday! Head into any of the locations from 4 pm - 5 pm to claim your Burger King merch when you purchase a meal.

It’s Jnrs Feast Day on Friday! Bring your little ones into any of the Burger King locations for Children’s Day.

The Grand Finale comes up on Saturday to celebrate World Burger Day at the Yaba location, with exciting gifts to be won and the announcement of the iPhone 13 winner!

From mouthwatering deals to mind-blowing experiences, Burger King Nigeria is bringing it all and more this week!

Head into any of the Burger King Nigeria locations at 274, Ajose Adeogun Victoria Island, Lagos, and 282, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba to be a part of the Real Burger Week experience!

You can also order via the official Burger King Nigeria website as well as on the Burger King Nigeria App available on the App Store and Google Play Store

