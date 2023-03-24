How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

Traditionally, it was served during events and specifically given to only men, nowadays, everyone can eat it.

The men gather themselves outside the house to eat mokoto. They might sit around a fire while talking and drinking.

I think it stems from the respect we granted to our fathers in African homes where they had the biggest and best meat in the pot or perhaps there was a traditional significance to it.

Many meals in Africa have their equivalents in other countries. In Nigeria, Mokoto is known as Inu eran in Yoruba, Kanyan ciki in Hausa and, the Igbos also use it to make different sauces.

Here’s how to make a mokoto

Ingredients:

2 kg cow tripe and intestines 1 onion, chopped 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 can of tomato paste Fresh tomatoes 2 teaspoons curry powder 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cumin 2 teaspoons paprika 2 bay leaves 2 cups beef stock Salt and pepper, to taste Groundnut oil

Wash the cow tripe and intestines well in hot water to clean them. Cut them into bite-sized pieces after that.

Boil the the cow tripe and intestine

Heat the groundnut oil over medium heat in a big saucepan. Sauté the garlic and onion together until the onion is transparent.

Add the cow tripe and intestines to the pot

Pour the beef stock

Add and stir the onion and garlic mixture into the pot.

Add the cumin, coriander, curry powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, and bay leaves and stir until they are thick.

Add the tomato paste and diced tomatoes into the pot and stir.

Wait for 10-15 minutes and your dish is ready.