How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

Temi Iwalaiye

In Botswana, there is a certain dish called 'mokoto'. It is believed that the meal was only meant to be eaten by men.

How to make a Mokoto [Instagram/theeprettychef]
How to make a Mokoto [Instagram/theeprettychef]

Traditionally, it was served during events and specifically given to only men, nowadays, everyone can eat it.

The men gather themselves outside the house to eat mokoto. They might sit around a fire while talking and drinking.

I think it stems from the respect we granted to our fathers in African homes where they had the biggest and best meat in the pot or perhaps there was a traditional significance to it.

Many meals in Africa have their equivalents in other countries. In Nigeria, Mokoto is known as Inu eran in Yoruba, Kanyan ciki in Hausa and, the Igbos also use it to make different sauces.

  1. 2 kg cow tripe and intestines
  2. 1 onion, chopped
  3. 3 garlic cloves, minced
  4. 1 can of tomato paste
  5. Fresh tomatoes  
  6. 2 teaspoons curry powder
  7. 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  8. 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  9. 2 teaspoons paprika
  10. 2 bay leaves
  11. 2 cups beef stock
  12. Salt and pepper, to taste
  13. Groundnut oil
  • Wash the cow tripe and intestines well in hot water to clean them. Cut them into bite-sized pieces after that.
  • Boil the the cow tripe and intestine
  • Heat the groundnut oil over medium heat in a big saucepan. Sauté the garlic and onion together until the onion is transparent.
  • Add the cow tripe and intestines to the pot 
  • Pour the beef stock
  • Add and stir the onion and garlic mixture into the pot.
  • Add the cumin, coriander, curry powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, and bay leaves and stir until they are thick.
  • Add the tomato paste and diced tomatoes into the pot and stir.
  • Wait for 10-15 minutes and your dish is ready.
Temi Iwalaiye

