Bored of the same old spaghetti? Try these 8 mouth-watering recipes

Well, we’ll share some with you.

1. Meatballs and Spaghetti

This can be your go-to comfort food: a simple dish of spaghetti and meatballs that you can customize, all you have to do is buy pre-packaged meatballs available.

2. Easy Carbonara

With only 5 ingredients and a 20-minute preparation time, this pasta dish from Rome is a surefire hit. All you need is pasta, bacon, eggs, and parmesan sauce.

3. Spaghetti with Creamy Lemon Pepper Shrimp

You've probably made spaghetti and meatballs a little too frequently. Make this creamy, zesty, lemon pepper shrimp spaghetti to add some flavour to your diet.

4. Spaghetti with vegetables

You can use whatever you have on hand like cabbage, lettuce, carrots, spinach etc and it will still turn out great.

5. Spaghetti Bolognese

It is characterized by an Italian sofrito base, sofrito is a Spanish sauce that consists of tomato paste, olive oil, onions, garlic, herbs, and peppers fried slightly. It is also made with a generous amount of wine, and the addition of milk, creating a sauce that is particularly creamy and silky.

6. Cheesy Chicken Fajita Pasta

How do you make this meal? All you need is chicken broth, heavy cream, cheddar, and pepper jack to come together to create a savoury, extremely cheesy sauce. If you add chicken, this spaghetti dish might just become one of your favourites.

7. Spaghetti lasagna

Spaghetti Lasagna combines baked spaghetti and Lasagna. Lasagna is made from layers of lasagna stacked on top of toppings like ragù (ground beef and tomato sauce), vegetables, cheeses (including ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan), and seasonings and spices like Italian seasoning, which includes garlic, oregano, and basil.

8. Sun-dried tomato, sausage, and spinach over spaghetti

