And that is where noise cancelling-headphones come in. There are several companies across the world creating noise-cancelling headphones but only few of them are worthy of being ranked among the best.
Best noise-cancelling headphones of 2022: the overall best may surprise you
In this era of smartphones and the internet, where traditional media is less and less trusted and podcasts and online videos are becoming an essential source of information, in a brave new world where everyone is creating (video) content to leave a mark on the world, sometimes one finds oneself yearning for great headphones that can cushion one from the ambient noise of city life.
Recommended articles
Without further ado, here are the 10 best noise-cancelling headphones according to user reviews on the internet and experts:
10. Apple AirPods Max
The best over-ear headphones for Apple devotees
Apple is a legendary company that brought the iPod to the world and saved us all from the walkman. So when you are talking about personal music gargets, Apple is top on the list.
The Apple AirPods Max were the most hotly-anticipated headphones for quite some time, having been the subject of rumor and speculation for two years, and come with active noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and a design that sets them apart from most noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
While their exceptional audio performance and class-leading ANC impresses, they're let down by their eye-watering price, baffling carrying case, and lack of support for Hi-Res Audio codecs.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 350g
Frequency response: N/A
Drivers: 40mm dynamic
Battery life: 20 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Unbelievable audio performance
Brilliant extra features for iOS
Great noise cancellation
REASONS TO AVOID
No 3.5mm audio port
Limited features for Android
PRICE: USD 549
9. Bowers and Wilkins PX7 Wireless
The best all-rounder noise cancelling headphones with a stylish look
These have come with sophisticated noise cancellation, brilliant sound quality, and a honed aesthetic. Their crisp highs and substantial (but well-controlled) bass frequencies are to die for.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 310g
Frequency response: 10 – 30,000 Hz
Drivers: 43.6mm full range
Battery life: 30 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Best-in-class sound quality
Competitive battery life
Robust Bluetooth connection
REASONS TO AVOID
Earcups don't collapse
PRICE: USD 399
8. Jabra Elite 85H
The best stylish ANC headphones with a great battery life
Jabra Elite 85H offer class-leading battery life, terrific style and plenty of personalization and comes with an app to optimize the functionality. The soundstage is well balanced and favours warmth and clarity. It allows instrumentals to really shine without letting the bass to drown them out.
They're comfortable to wear and offer fantastic longevity for those long commutes or those times you simply forget to recharge.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 294g
Frequency response: 10Hz to 20kHz
Drivers: 40mm dynamic
Battery life: 36 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Class-leading battery life
Excellent ANC performance
REASONS TO AVOID
Lacks support for high-end codecs
Bass could be punchier
PRICE: USD 249
7. Bose QuietComfort 35 II
The best smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards
Of all the brands on this list, Bose maybe the most famous when it comes to noise-cancellation. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a class-leading noise cancellation product, good sound quality and incredible comfort, plus a convenient Google assistant to answer any inquiries you might have while traveling.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 308g
Frequency response: N/A
Drivers: N/A
Battery life: 20+ hours
REASONS TO BUY
Broad and clear soundstage
Amazing noise cancellation
REASONS TO AVOID
Active EQ an acquired taste
Boring looks
PRICE: USD 329
6. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95
The best luxury noise-cancelling headphones
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are without a doubt some of the cutest on this list. They offer noise cancellation in luxury, with an expansive sound and comes with an excellent control app. Noise cancellation on these is exceptional as it blocks out nearly all ambient sound.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 322g
Frequency response: 20 - 22.000 Hz
Drivers: Two titanium drivers
Battery life: 50 hours (38 hours with ANC on)
REASONS TO BUY
Beautifully built
Exceptional audio quality
Very good noise cancellation
REASONS TO AVOID
Extremely pricey compared to rivals
No auto-pause feature
PRICE: USD 800
5. Shure AONIC 50
The best noise-cancelling headphones for audiophiles
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 334g
Frequency response: N/A
Drivers: 50mm dynamic
Battery life: 20 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Expansive, convincing sound
Sturdy construction
Good ANC
REASONS TO AVOID
No touch controls
PRICE: USD 399
The Shure AONIC 50 sports a wireless, active noise-cancelling over-ear design that provide listeners with a wide soundstage and great-sounding audio, all while feeling sturdily designed to last. The sound is energetic, textured, and detailed and makes the music sound characterful and emotive.
4. Sony WH-1000XM5
The best premium noise-cancelling headphones
From the company that brought us the walkman, comes this great product. They offer the best possible sound quality from your connected devices, with a wide sound stage and well tuned bass. The noise cancellation here is without a doubt the best in the business.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 250g
Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz
Drivers: 30mm
Battery life: 30 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Excellent noise-cancellation
Wonderful sounding performance
Smart ambient features
An app you'll actually want to use
REASONS TO AVOID
New design is less portable
Still no water resistance
More expensive than previous models
Not a gigantic upgrade over the still-excellent WH-1000XM4
PRICE: USD 399
3. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The best ANC headphones for blocking out noise
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are brilliant pair of over-ear cans – and the best Bose headphones yet. The sound quality is excellent, with a vibrant, lively character and well-balanced soundstage. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 apply noise-cancellation to phone calls as well as music which makes them the best noise-cancelling headphones for making calls.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 25g
Frequency response: N/A
Drivers: N/A
Battery life: 20 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Outstanding noise cancellation
Fun, lively sound
Elegant design
REASONS TO AVOID
Battery life could be better
PRICE: USD 379
2. Sony WH-1000XM3
The best cheaper option
The Sony WH-1000XM3 were the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world for two years running, and they still at such an impressive position of number two today. These fantastic cans makes life very, very interesting. Their noise-cancellation is unbelievable, they are super comfortable and they offer useful features including a battery life of about 30 hours.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 254g
Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz
Drivers: 40mm dual-Layered diaphragm / dynamic
Battery life: 30 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Outstanding noise cancellation
Fantastic sound quality
30-hour battery life
REASONS TO AVOID
Small tweaks from 1000XM2
PRICE: USD 349
1. Sony WH-1000XM4
The best noise-cancelling headphones for most people
At number one is the Sony WH-1000XM4, the younger brother of the one in position two. They deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design.
Some of the features include multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor. They deliver exactly what they promise.
SPECIFICATIONS
Acoustic design: Closed
Weight: 253g
Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz
Drivers: 1.57-inch dome type
Battery life: 30 hours
REASONS TO BUY
Improved noise-cancellation
DSEE Extreme audio upscaling
Multipoint pairing
REASONS TO AVOID
Not water-resistant
PRICE: USD 349
P.S.
Sony is the GOAT. Four of her pairs are in the top ten, all of them above industry giants like Bose and Apple. Which one ticles your fancy most though?
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng