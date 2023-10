Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

ART X Lagos, the leading international art fair in West Africa, returns for its eighth edition, from 2-5 November 2023 with a compelling multi-disciplinary programme themed 'The Dialogue’.

The fair’s theme will propel audiences to take the time and find the space for dialogue, to share and inspire one another through art, against a backdrop of challenges being experienced in Nigeria, with political and socio-economic difficulties across Africa and further afield.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dialogue will explore the ways storytelling can help us to see ourselves in renewed ways, while welcoming us to think presently in, and about the world and our place in it. Joining the conversation will be a tightly curated selection of ten invited gallery exhibitors, each of whom is contributing to the visual arts ecosystem across Africa and the Diaspora in a unique way.

This special experience will forge deep connections between gallerists, artists collectors and fairgoers, enabling exhibiting gallerists and artists to live out their role as important voices in the ongoing writing of narratives.

The special exhibitions at ART X Lagos include 'Writing With...' curated by Missla Libsekal, featuring the work of renowned sculptor and printmaker Bruce Onobrakpeya, a founding figure of modern art in Nigeria. 'Graphic Stories', a retrospective of illustrations in Nigerian mass media from the 1940s to 80s. Exhibitions by guest curators will feature a special installation by MOWAA (the Museum of West African Art, Edo), inviting the audience to interact with themes ahead of the Nigeria Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024. Other exhibitions include 'Passing / Building / Victory' by Dennis Osadebe, and 'The Hands That Remain' by Papa Omotayo and Max Kalaiwo.

ART X Cinema, a new programme for 2023, will premiere with a screening program of artists' films and documentaries, inspired by African filmmaker Ousmane Sembène. The program will feature artists like Binelde Hyrcan, Onyeka Igwe, Ibrahim Mahama, Betelhem Makonnen, Zen Marie, Fatimah Tuggar and more.

Further enriching the conversation at ART X Lagos, the fair’s lively discussion series ART X Talks will feature a roster of speakers anchored by Bruce Onobrakpeya and Ibrahim Mahama, the artist and founder of The Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (Tamale, Ghana), who will speak to the ideas and ethics that ground his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ART X Live!, the fair’s one-of-a-kind live music and art experience, returns in 2023, featuring the multi-hyphenate musicians Tay Iwar and Azekel in a night of exceptional musical storytelling, curated by Lanre Masha and Ayo Lawson.

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder & CEO of ART X Collective said: “2023 has brought with it an exacerbation of the challenges experienced in recent years across Nigeria and Africa, and in this pivotal year, we recognise that ART X Lagos’ evolving role as a gathering place for our community, is all the more crucial. Our vision for the fair this year, presented through ‘The Dialogue’, will feature artists, both past and present, whose story forms based on folklore and tales by moonlight, graphic stories, film shorts and essays, produce nuanced portrayals of real and imagined places and people, and respond to, and subsequently navigate through, socio-political circumstances in Nigerian, pan-African and Diasporan histories. It will see us placing an emphasis on conversations, and providing a space in which we can learn together, question together, and be inspired to contribute to shaping the society we desire for ourselves and for future generations. As we probe deeper this year, and as we have done in recent years, we are pushing further the boundaries of the ‘art fair’, challenging and testing the notion of what an art fair can be, and orchestrating its evolution and adaptation to the uniqueness of a city like Lagos and its contexts.”

The 2023 fair will also see the return of ART X Lagos’ developmental platforms, designed to foster connection, encourage exchange, and celebrate the vibrancy of African artistry. Art Across Borders, a collaboration with Afreximbank, will present its third volume, bringing together six artists from diverse corners of Africa and the Caribbean, representing the innovative spirit that defines contemporary art by individuals of African descent. The Development Forum, which bridges the gap between emerging art practitioners and the art industry through informal conversations, will delve into the various paths open to emerging artists and curators to build and advance their careers within the industry.

The largest of these platforms, The Access ART X Prize, a prestigious award for early-career artists in Africa and its Diaspora, will present a duo exhibition curated by Jumoke Sanwo featuring 2022 winners Dafe Oboro and Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński. The 2023 edition is still open for entries until October 18, with a jury including Babajide Adeniyi-Jones, Barthélémy Toguo, Daudi Karungi, Gabi Ngcobo, Emeka Ogboh, and Yesomi Umolu. The winners will undergo a residency at Gasworks London (for the Nigerian Prizewinner) or GAS Foundation Lagos (for the Africa/Diaspora Prizewinner) and be awarded exhibitions at the ART X Lagos fair in 2024, supported by grants of $10,000 each for their exhibitions.

ART X Lagos 2023 will take place from 2-5 November at The Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos. The VIP Preview will be held on Friday, November 3. The fair will be open to the public on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5, 2023, while virtual audiences can also engage with the fair on Artsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For all press-related enquiries please contact: press@artxlagos.com

Galleries at ART X Lagos 2023

Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Alexis Galleries (Nigeria), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), kó art space (Nigeria), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), O'DA Art Gallery (Nigeria), SMO Contemporary Art (Nigeria), Tiwani Contemporary (UK/ Nigeria) and Wunika Mukan Gallery (Nigeria).

About ART X Lagos

ART X Lagos was created to showcase and support the breadth of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Founded in 2016 by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the fair has since become a cornerstone of the African art sector. The first of its kind in West Africa, ART X Lagos goes beyond the traditional bounds of an art fair. Since its debut, ART X Lagos has grown to host galleries and artists from over 40 countries and has become renowned for its ambitious programme that includes ART X Cinema, ART X Talks, ART X Live! and specially curated projects which have featured an array of emerging and established artists from the continent and diaspora. For more, visit www.artxlagos.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

About ART X Collective

ART X Collective creates platforms and experiences that celebrate, leverage and amplify Africa's culture. Working closely with exceptional creatives and cultural entrepreneurs, the company seeks to develop energised, empowered and evolving identities for Africa through culture, taking inspiration from its homes - Lagos, Nigeria and Africa. The company’s flagship platforms include ART X Lagos - the leading international art fair in West Africa; the ART X Prize - an annual award for emerging artists in Africa and its Diaspora; and ART X Live! - a dynamic launchpad and accelerator for Africa’s fastest-rising musicians and visual artists.

---