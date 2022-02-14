RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Around the World: 5 must-dos when in Dubai

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Spend money on fun experiences.

The sky might not be the limit in Dubai [Pinterest]
The sky might not be the limit in Dubai [Pinterest]

You’ve worked for a couple of years, you saved up some money. Why don’t you treat yourself to a fun vacation in Dubai?

Recommended articles

Dubai is one of those cities exclusively made for tourism and for tourists to have a good time.

I spoke with Grace about her time in Dubai and this was what she had to say, "Dubai has a very organized system. My time in Dubai was fantastic. I enjoyed the series of events at the time the expo was going on. There are so many fun activities.”

So, what should you do when you are in Dubai?

Enjoy a desert safari in Dubai [BookMundi]
Enjoy a desert safari in Dubai [BookMundi] Pulse Nigeria

The desert is one of the best things about Dubai. The wide expanse of sand makes it a lot of fun and there is so much to do. You can ride a desert dirt bike, a camel or a jeep.

Most desert packages come with picnics too. Let’s not forget the really cool pictures you can take in the desert.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world {Bautrip}
The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world {Bautrip} Pulse Nigeria

The Burj Khalifa is one of the tallest buildings in the world. It has over 160 stories. You can have dinner at the top and get a 360-degree view of Dubai. It is especially perfect at night because of the view.

The sky might not be the limit in Dubai [Pinterest]
The sky might not be the limit in Dubai [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

If you do not have a fear of heights, you can have your dinner 50 feet above the ground. The chef cooks and the waiters serve you on the suspended platform. Sounds like so much fun.

Have a fun day at the park [Viator]
Have a fun day at the park [Viator] Pulse Nigeria

Have a wonderful time enjoying the different rides at the Atlantis Aquaventure water parks at the Palms Resort. With the humidity of Dubai, a day in the waterpark is essential.

Dubai has one of the biggest shopping malls in the , there is no way you can be in Dubai without shopping. The malls also have fun activities like massages for you to tr.

A plane ticket should cost you about N280,000 for round trip. You can get a room for N25, 000 per night. The rest of your money should be spent having a good time.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Around the World: 5 must-dos when in Dubai

Around the World: 5 must-dos when in Dubai

We Outside: The best chill spots in Ibadan

We Outside: The best chill spots in Ibadan

Season of Love: Medplus Pharmacy gives back to vulnerable communities, partners with Chess in Slums Africa

Season of Love: Medplus Pharmacy gives back to vulnerable communities, partners with Chess in Slums Africa

Healthiest meals to have on your breakfast table

Healthiest meals to have on your breakfast table

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine

What is a chemical pregnancy?

What is a chemical pregnancy?

Lagos living: 5 restaurants you should try out in Lagos

Lagos living: 5 restaurants you should try out in Lagos

8 content creators you should follow in 2022

8 content creators you should follow in 2022

How to have shower s*x safely

How to have shower s*x safely