Around the World: 5 must-dos when in Dubai

Dubai is one of those cities exclusively made for tourism and for tourists to have a good time.

I spoke with Grace about her time in Dubai and this was what she had to say, "Dubai has a very organized system. My time in Dubai was fantastic. I enjoyed the series of events at the time the expo was going on. There are so many fun activities.”

So, what should you do when you are in Dubai?

1. Go for a desert safari

The desert is one of the best things about Dubai. The wide expanse of sand makes it a lot of fun and there is so much to do. You can ride a desert dirt bike, a camel or a jeep.

Most desert packages come with picnics too. Let’s not forget the really cool pictures you can take in the desert.

2. Go to the Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is one of the tallest buildings in the world. It has over 160 stories. You can have dinner at the top and get a 360-degree view of Dubai. It is especially perfect at night because of the view.

3. Dinner in the skyline

If you do not have a fear of heights, you can have your dinner 50 feet above the ground. The chef cooks and the waiters serve you on the suspended platform. Sounds like so much fun.

4. Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark

Have a wonderful time enjoying the different rides at the Atlantis Aquaventure water parks at the Palms Resort. With the humidity of Dubai, a day in the waterpark is essential.

5. Go shopping

Dubai has one of the biggest shopping malls in the , there is no way you can be in Dubai without shopping. The malls also have fun activities like massages for you to tr.

How much should you budget?