Here's why watermelons may not be as healthy as you think

It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which support skin health and boost the immune system, respectively.

Watermelon also contains antioxidants like lycopene, which has been linked to reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Also, its natural sugars and fibre content make it a refreshing, low-calorie snack that can help with digestion and keep you feeling full, making it a great addition to a balanced diet.

Are watermelons healthy for everyone?

With all of these health benefits in addition to its natural sweetness it is easy to think that nothing could go wrong with binge-eating loads of watermelon. But this is not quite true.

This is because three recent studies published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine have shown that people who have kidney issues need to be careful with consuming watermelon.

It was discovered that while watermelons are seemingly healthy, they also contain a surprising amount of potassium.

For healthy people, this should not be a problem, but it is different for people dealing with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

This is a condition that affects the kidney’s ability to filter blood and remove waste.

Sadly, 90% of people with CKD are undiagnosed as symptoms usually show at more advanced stages of the disease.

Increased intake of watermelon leads to increased potassium intake, which can result in symptoms of hyperkalemia, as seen in the three cases published in the journal mentioned above.

The bottom line is, since CKD is most times asymptomatic, it is best to be careful with eating too many watermelons.