Aquafina inspires and empowers Wisdom Nsima as a true ‘Padi of Life’

The young talent became the talk of social media after a viral video showcased his captivating skills of marketing Aquafina water in a bustling bus garage in the city of Onitsha, Anambra. Now, he is the proud owner of a fully set up business worth tens of millions of Naira, courtesy of Aquafina.

Pulse Nigeria

The joyous moment exemplifies Aquafina's efforts in being Naija’s Padi Of Life by not only inspiring and refreshing Nigerians but also transforming the lives of customers for the good. Their support towards Dr. H2O whose real name is Wisdom Alfred is a true symbol of brand excellence, marking a significant turning point in his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The AGM, Seven-Up Bottling Company Enugu, Isaac Iku highlighted that the business was glad to have found such a genuine and exceptional talent like Wisdom who has become a source of inspiration for many.

He said; "Wisdom’s journey is an inspirational testament to the power of determination and sheer audacity. We commend him for his intelligence and passion towards his legitimate hustle. His marketing prowess and his genuine passion for our brand have left an indelible mark on us. We are thrilled to work with him and support his business dreams. He is an example of the talent Nigeria needs and at SBC, we are excited to collaborate with him and provide a brighter future, in line with our 'Padi of Life' brand campaign objective for 2023,"

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

In his appreciation speech, Wisdom Alfred stated that he is excited about this new journey and is exceptionally grateful to the Aquafina family for not only having him but also opening a new life opportunity for him.

He added; “This is an unexpected turnaround from one day of hawking water. Thank you, Aquafina, for your support in making my dream a reality; taking me from a street hawker to a business owner overnight is truly a big one for me and I will always be grateful.”

Pulse Nigeria

Aquafina is excited to collaborate with Wisdom on his promising journey–supporting his business to keep him on this legitimate path he has crafted for himself.

---

ADVERTISEMENT