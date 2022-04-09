Anthony Azekwoh launches 'Becoming: The Exhibition'

His latest of painting, "Becoming," will be exhibited The Art Tech District in Abuja. According to a statement made by him, “The past year or so has been crazy for me, and I had to make tough decisions, the hardest of all facing up to my actual worth. I think it’s very scary sometimes, the prospect of what we could achieve, of who we could become if we did that strange, wonderful thing and believed.Now more than ever, I have found myself in a position where all my safety nets are gone, and I have no other option but to believe in myself, to believe that I can do the things I envision. If I don’t, who will? Becoming is all about the pressure that falls on your head when the chips are down, and the only move you have is yours. It’s about the tension in your muscles when you’re pushing past boundaries you didn’t even know were there. Becoming is the caterpillar's journey to the butterfly, the child to the adult. It’s the story of change and all it brings. It is the story of us all.”