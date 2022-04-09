Anthony Azekwoh launches 'Becoming: The Exhibition'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

His credibility and expertise made him work with stars like Show Dem Camp, Masego, Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, and international clients.

Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition
Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition

Anthony Azekwoh is popularly known for his works as a digital artist and writer. His painting and writing has unique features of being captivating to viewers and readers. Though his works are majorly done in Lagos, where he lives, thousands have people all over the world have felt his impact.

Anthony's interest in writing and drawing started at a young age, from drawing with ink pens on paper and subsequently moving to the use of Adobe Photoshop. Without passing through a formal learning method, his unique art style makes his characters possess the attribute of being real.

Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition
Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition Pulse Nigeria
Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition
Antony Azekwoh - Becoming: Exhibition Pulse Nigeria

His latest of painting, "Becoming," will be exhibited The Art Tech District in Abuja. According to a statement made by him, “The past year or so has been crazy for me, and I had to make tough decisions, the hardest of all facing up to my actual worth. I think it’s very scary sometimes, the prospect of what we could achieve, of who we could become if we did that strange, wonderful thing and believed.Now more than ever, I have found myself in a position where all my safety nets are gone, and I have no other option but to believe in myself, to believe that I can do the things I envision. If I don’t, who will? Becoming is all about the pressure that falls on your head when the chips are down, and the only move you have is yours. It’s about the tension in your muscles when you’re pushing past boundaries you didn’t even know were there. Becoming is the caterpillar's journey to the butterfly, the child to the adult. It’s the story of change and all it brings. It is the story of us all.”

His artworks are not limited to Nigeria or Africa; millions of people have seen them worldwide; thousands have also seen his writing. He was the recipient of the Awele Trust Prize in 2017 and the Loose Convo $1000 grant in 2018. He has written five books, the third released through a publishing deal with an American publisher, Inkwell Publishing. He has also published a series with Nigerian literary magazine Brittle Paper.

His credibility and expertise made him work with stars like Show Dem Camp, Masego, Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, and international clients. His artworks have been shown in exhibitions in various places in Lagos, and they will be shown in other exhibitions subsequently. He has also been covered in publications like Yahoo Finance, Culture Custodian, Techpoint Africa, Olongo Africa, etc. With 100% sold-out NFT collections, he has set up The Rosemary Fund, a grant that has supported over 10 Nigerian artists.

