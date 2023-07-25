ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

Martha Kemigisha

Journalist Andrew Mwenda was spotted in Thailand getting ready to engage in a bomb simulation activity with the local police.

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand/Instagram
Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand/Instagram

Recommended articles

His last action before the video pans out is a salute as he gets in position. At the start of the video, Mwenda jests saying he is "preparing for a trip into space" as the police personnel strap him up in the Med-Eng bomb squad suit.

READ HERE: Chameleone takes chance in self-driving car

After being wrapped up in the suit, complete with a helmet, Mwenda seems to be worried about not having gloves on to protect himself from bomb shrapnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Med-Eng, the manufacturers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) TAC 6E suit Mwenda is wearing in the video, the suit is used in EOD / SWAT integration, search, K9 / dog handlers, and suicide bomber situations.

CHECK OUT: Navio rides in Shs100 million tricycle

The suit protects against blast overpressure, impact (acceleration and deceleration), heat/flame and fragmentation in “non-permissive” environments where it is not possible or practical to wear a full-scale, heavy-bomb suit.

CHECK OUT: Andrew Mwenda takes old man jokes in Abryanz shop

Prior to the bomb scene, Mwenda was seen dressed to kill in an all-black Prada ensemble comprising soft padded nappa leather loafers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand/Instagram
Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand/Instagram Pulse

The danger involved in this bizarre recreational activity the journalist partook in is reduced by the Med-Eng robots which are launched to approach vehicles suspected of having bombs. They include the Avengers, Digital Vanguard, and ROV Integrated Sensor Suite which were spotted on site.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

'Stay away from my skincare products or it's divorce,' Issa Rae shares skincare secrets

'Stay away from my skincare products or it's divorce,' Issa Rae shares skincare secrets

Bad breath: You can have it but only smell it from others

Bad breath: You can have it but only smell it from others

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Nook International Fashion Weekend unveils a spectacular celebration of global style and creativity

Nook International Fashion Weekend unveils a spectacular celebration of global style and creativity

5 reasons you should pick Pilates over regular exercises

5 reasons you should pick Pilates over regular exercises

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Plain and unsweetened cornflakes were among the foods endorsed by Dr Kellogg as part of his anti-masturbation regimen.

Did you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

These places will have you rethinking your relocation plans [YouTube]

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

An illustrative image of a visa application page [Travel and Leisure Asia]

The village people delaying your visa may actually be your passport photo

Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.

3 reasons large supermarkets play music