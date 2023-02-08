ADVERTISEMENT
Amstel Malta Ultra is serving New Year Fitness Goals!

We are still in the beginning of 2023 and if the ink on your new year's resolutions is still dry; now is the time to tick some items off the list. For some people, starting a fitness lifestyle has been on their bucketlist for three years in a row. Sadly, the last time you walked into a gym, was to show off your new matching gym wears and your determination to shed your holiday weight went out the window. If this is you, the Amstel Malta Ultra 15-day cleanse is for you.

Whether you're a fitness newbie or a dedicated fitfam member, Amstel Malta Ultra is giving you the opportunity to start off the year the way you've always dreamed of. From the 4th to 18th of February 2023, Amstel Malta Ultra's "Choose Your Wellness" 15 -day cleanse brings you a challenging yet fun way to spice up your fitness lifestyle and build healthy habits this year.

Joined by some of the country's top-tier fitness and lifestyle influencers, such as Dakore Egbuson, Ese Brume, Uriel Oputa, Kemen Fitness, Nicole Chikwe, the 15 days will help you incorporate essential exercises, healthy foods into your everyday life and also give you a head start on choosing the path to holistic wellness.

Not only will this help get your year on track, but you also stand a chance of winning one of the Amstel Malta Ultra weekly challenge prizes such as free Bodyline and IFitness gym membership subscriptions, tickets to the Ultra Fitness Party, fitness kits and other amazing gifts from the brand.

Joining is so easy, as all you need to do is; follow @amstelmalta and the hashtag #ChooseYourWellness across all social media channels and join the weekly challenges to stay updated.

Everyone needs a win at some point, and with the Amstel Malta Ultra Choose Your Wellness 15 days cleanse, it's an all-round win for everyone!

