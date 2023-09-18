All For You: Get Cold Stone real Idan deals this September

As an Odogwu with Cold Stone, you are served with so much respect and a lovely scoop of ice cream.

Cold Stone has every Idan and Odogwu settled with greatness, and every Nigerian has the best value for their pocket with the exciting new deals we have in store for you, experience guilt-free indulgence at any Cold Stone store closest to you. Order now www.coldstonecreamery.ng

Stay thrilled with the first offer off the menu. My Cone ice cream is the new personalized and endearing deal from Cold Stone with just as low as ₦700 you can enjoy this offer for the value at very pocket-friendly prices. Exciting right? But that is not all stay glued because there is still more to enjoy.

You only know it is perfect when Cold Stone is involved, whether you choose to stay in the comfort of your home or decide to go have fun in any Cold Stone store nearest to you, it is a fun time, catch the fun and don’t let go!!!

Life has got no duplicate; another reason Cold Stone is giving you the freedom to relax and enjoy yourself with your kids. For the kids who are back in school, Cold Stone is giving you reasons to treat your kids and your neighbour’s kids to an exciting ice cream hangout with Kids Reloaded and put a smile on their faces with just as low as ₦1,000. Yes, just 1k!

Everyone’s favourite like before is the Like it Always on this exciting deal for as low as ₦1,500. Cold Stone na the real Idan! Join the Idan gang now and place your order on the Cold Stone website www.coldstonecreamery.ng

Have it tasty and turned with the Friday special deal all you must do is buy 1 Love it 1 Plain Waffle and 1 Topping all as low as ₦2000. Cold Stone has you covered.

Don’t delay, put a smile on your face and go to any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you to indulge in a scoop of lovely, extra freezing and mouthwatering taste of Cold Stone’s ice cream special, take a few pictures to keep that fun memory.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on our website www.coldstonecreamery.ng to order online. Follow us on social media @coldstonecreameryng.

