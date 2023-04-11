Saga partners with Raji Bamidele, Ken Nwadiogbu for art exhibition debut

This uniquely-styled exhibition which will open for a private viewing on April 13 and a general public viewing from April 14 to April 30, 2023 at the prestigious Omenka Gallery, 24 Ikoyi Crescent, Lagos, is to boast of an unusual collection of thought-provoking art pieces bound to be any artist's delight!

Showcasing his art pieces through this journey of subtle reflection, Saga's debut theme is art's influence on the human psyche as he takes all creatives and lovers of this art form on a visual expedition of the self and the world around us — highlighting the subtle nuances of our surroundings and the human experience.

With each piece thoughtfully crafted to evoke an emotional response from the viewer, Saga splurges on vivacious colours and forms that draw the viewer in, encouraging them to reflect on their own experiences and perceptions with the intent to stimulate meaningful conversations and engage the audience in a profound and introspective exploration of their emotions.

Saga views his art as a medium for self-expression and a means to tell stories which he considers an important conduit for transmitting and communicating healing images. In his own words; "There is nothing more apt in defining openness and vulnerability, than applying the device of nakedness to address issues around mental health."

The debut exhibition will feature the works of guest artists: Raji Bamidele — a modern/contemporary artist known for his masterful use of colour and texture; and Ken Nwadiogbu — a multidisciplinary visual artist who creates innovative conceptual drawings and paintings. The collaboration between Saga and these talented artists promises to be a harmonious fusion of diverse artistic expressions.

An excited Saga says, "I can't wait to showcase my debut exhibition and collaborate with these two incredible artists, Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu. My goal is to use my art to reflect the subtleties of human nature and share my vision with the world. I hope my work will inspire and evoke emotions that transcend language and cultural barriers."