A Reykjavik Traveler's Guide to dining and lodging like a local

Reykjavik is a vibrant and bustling city that offers an abundance of unique experiences. If you want to fully immerse yourself in the local culture, it's important to know where to stay and where to dine like a local.

With this Reykjavik Traveler's Guide, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to find the best local restaurants and accommodations for your trip.

Do some research

Before you visit Reykjavik, it is a good idea to research hotels in Reykjavik, restaurants, and other attractions. This can help you make sure you're getting the best prices and ensure you'll have a great time while visiting. You can use online review sites to read up on various hotels in Reykjavik and get recommendations from other travellers.

Seek out local recommendations

When travelling to Reykjavik, the best way to experience a truly local feel is to seek out local recommendations, such as glacier tours.

Most hotels in Reykjavik have a concierge service that will be more than happy to offer tips and tricks on how to experience the city like a local.

Also, you can use popular apps such as Yelp and Trip Advisor to read through reviews of the best places to stay and eat like a local.

Consider staying in an Airbnb

If you want to get an authentic experience while visiting Reykjavik, consider staying in an Airbnb. Airbnbs provide a great way to stay in the city like a local and can be more cost-effective than some of the hotels in Reykjavik.

You can often find great deals on entire homes or even just private rooms, so it's easy to customise your stay according to your budget.

Visit the local grocery stores

Reykjavik is filled with supermarkets, health food stores, and other shops offering fresh local produce, dairy, and meats. When looking for a quick bite or ingredients to make your own meal, Reykjavik's grocery stores are your go-to destination.

If you're looking for more exotic items, Reykjavik also has a variety of health food stores offering organic produce, meat substitutes, vegan treats, and more.

Eat at the casual restaurants

When you’re in Reykjavik, don’t miss out on the local, casual eateries. Some of the best food in Iceland is found in restaurants that are hidden away from tourist traps.

The locals know which ones to visit, so it pays to seek out their recommendations. If you’re looking for something a little more unique, head to the area around Laugavegur Street where you’ll find all kinds of casual restaurants. From Thai to Sushi and everything in between, you can find something for everyone here.

Get recommendations for fine dining

If you're looking for a more upscale dining experience, you can ask the locals in Reykjavik for their recommendations. In addition, many hotels in Reykjavik offer fine dining.

The Hotel Holt is a great option, with its top-rated French restaurant Le Bistro. The Grand Hotel Reykjavik also has a fine dining restaurant called Grillid, which serves classic Icelandic dishes. The Apotek Restaurant at the Hotel Island is another great spot for fine dining and local specialities.