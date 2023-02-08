A Nigerian man is trending for making Agege bread in Canada

Agege bread is a soft bread that derives its name from an area in Lagos known as Agege.

A Nigerian man named Wale Oladapo established an Agege bread factory in Brampton after moving to Canada in 2016. The 2018-established bread factory has expanded significantly and now has locations throughout Canada.

According to him, the bakery has locations in Calgary, Waterloo, Ottawa, and Windsor, as well as various franchises.

The mayor of Brampton visited the factory. Since then, his bakery has gone viral and has been reported by various news outlets.