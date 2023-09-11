ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Samiah Ogunlowo

The concept of infidelity has grown beyond traditional boundaries.

Navigating the grey areas of micro-cheating can be challenging [Investigating Hotline]
Navigating the grey areas of micro-cheating can be challenging [Investigating Hotline]

Recommended articles

Micro-cheating refers to a series of seemingly innocent actions that, when examined closely, might raise questions about your commitment to your partner.

It's the grey area of romantic involvement that can lead to misunderstandings and trust issues. In this article, we'll explore seven ways you may unintentionally micro-cheat on your partner and how to navigate these situations healthily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is a powerful tool for connection, but excessive interaction with someone outside your relationship, particularly liking, commenting, or private messaging, can be perceived as micro-cheating.

Maintain transparency with your partner about your online interactions to build trust.

When you hide certain aspects of your life from your partner, even seemingly insignificant details, it can create a sense of secrecy. Open communication is key to a healthy relationship, so be mindful of what you choose not to share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flirting, even if it seems harmless, can be a slippery slope. Playful banter with someone other than your partner might cross boundaries. Recognise when your actions are starting to feel like more than innocent fun.

Having a "backup" person in mind or on standby in case your current relationship doesn't work out is a form of emotional cheating. It undermines your commitment to your partner and can be hurtful if discovered.

Constantly comparing your partner to someone else, whether in looks or achievements, can signal dissatisfaction in the relationship. Instead, focus on appreciating your partner's unique qualities.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're keeping secrets about meeting or messaging someone your partner doesn't know about, it's a clear sign of micro-cheating. Transparency is crucial; if you don't feel comfortable telling your partner about it, reconsider your actions.

Secret messaging is a form of micro-cheating [Ngnews247]
Secret messaging is a form of micro-cheating [Ngnews247] Pulse Nigeria

Sharing deep emotional connections with someone other than your partner can be as damaging as physical infidelity. Ensure that your primary emotional support comes from within your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's essential to remember that relationships thrive on trust, transparency, and open communication.

If you find yourself unintentionally micro-cheating or suspect your partner may be, initiate a candid conversation.

Healthy relationships are built on understanding, and addressing these issues together can strengthen the bond between you and your partner.

Ultimately, the key to a successful relationship is being mindful of your actions and committed to nurturing the love you share.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

How much it costs to create TikTok's viral ceiling clouds

How much it costs to create TikTok's viral ceiling clouds

7 creative home uses for tea bags besides making tea

7 creative home uses for tea bags besides making tea

Triangle of death: Don't pop pimples in this body region

Triangle of death: Don't pop pimples in this body region

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

The Showcase festival September 2023

The Showcase festival September 2023

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Some foods can suffer from changes in texture, flavour, or even spoil faster when refrigerated.

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies