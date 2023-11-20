ADVERTISEMENT
7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life

Samiah Ogunlowo

By incorporating these life-changing activities into your weekend routine, you can create a positive momentum that extends into the workweek.

Small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time [Kelly With Love]
Small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time

However, weekends offer the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and focus on activities that can bring positive change.

Embracing the two days as a mini-retreat for personal growth is a good way to change the trajectory of your life.

Here are seven life-changing activities that you can do in one weekend;

Start your weekend by disconnecting from the digital world. Turn off your devices, step away from social media, and immerse yourself in the present moment.

Stay away from your phone for a while [iStock]
Stay away from your phone for a while

Spend time outdoors, read a book (hardcopy), or engage in face-to-face conversations. A digital detox can rejuvenate your mind and enhance your focus.

Introduce mindfulness into your routine through meditation. Dedicate a portion of your weekend to exploring various meditation techniques.

Whether it's guided meditation, mindfulness apps, or simply focusing on your breath, this practice can reduce stress, improve concentration, and foster a sense of inner peace.

Use your weekend to acquire a new skill or hobby. It could be anything from cooking a new cuisine, learning a musical instrument, or trying your hand at painting.

Learn a new skill [iStock]
Learn a new skill
The act of acquiring a new skill not only stimulates your brain but also adds a sense of accomplishment.

Prioritise your physical well-being with a weekend fitness boot camp. Engage in high-intensity workouts, yoga sessions, or nature hikes.

Exercise not only benefits your body but also boosts endorphins, leading to improved mood and mental clarity.

Reflect on your life, set goals, and express gratitude through journalling. Spend time over the weekend documenting your thoughts, dreams, and aspirations.

Journalling is a therapeutic practice that can provide insights into your emotions and help you chart a course for personal growth.

Make a positive impact on your community by dedicating a few hours to volunteer work. Whether it's at a local shelter, community garden, or charity event, giving back fosters a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

Make positive impact in your community [Freepik]
Make positive impact in your community
Wrap up your transformative weekend by creating a vision board. Gather magazines, scissors, and a board, and assemble a visual representation of your goals and dreams.

A vision board serves as a powerful reminder of your aspirations, motivating you to take actionable steps toward your desired future.

Weekends are a precious opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth. By incorporating these seven life-changing activities into your weekend routine, you can create a positive momentum that extends into the workweek.

Remember, small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time. Embrace the power of weekends to shape a more fulfilling and purposeful life.

