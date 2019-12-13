7 romantic desserts for two
1. Salted caramel popcorn pots
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 15 mins
Sometimes you’re not looking for a particularly heavy dessert. If that’s the case, then this fun take on salted caramel will satisfy sweet cravings.
2. Chocolate melting
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 35 mins
The hot chocolatey gooey mess will not only melt in your mouth but also melt hearts. Because chocolate is a natural aphrodisiac, the after-effects of eating this delicious dessert is X-rated and best left to the confines of the bedroom.
3. Merlot-poached pears with vanilla & cinnamon
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 1 hour
Prepare to impress with this elegant and eye-catching dessert. The whole poached pear in red wine, cinnamon and vanilla, is perfect when planning for romantic desserts for two. Especially since vanilla is present, which is known to heighten passions.
4. Chocolate fondue
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
A simple concoction that can be made in minutes. All the classic Valentine’s Day elements are there – strawberries, chocolate and marshmallows. Finger food is particularly great for the occasion since you’ll naturally get messy.
You can feed each other dipped fruits and treats. And you can eat the chocolate from different surfaces if you catch our drift…
5. Easy cheesecakes
Prep time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 4 hrs
Fancy a cute and easy sweet treat that requires no work at all? Just prepare this in the morning so it’s ready to devour after dinner.
6. Ginger treacle sponge
Prep time: 30 mins
Cooking time: 1 hr 45 mins
Thick, sticky toffee married with clementine is totally worth the effort in preparation. It’s a sure way to leave wholesome feelings, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about.
7. White chocolate & cardamom tart with raspberry dust
Prep time: 30 mins
Cooking time: 1 hr
Talk about romantic desserts for two! This Instaworthy sweet treat is fit to feed a bunch of couples!
This article is republished with permission from Nonilo
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com