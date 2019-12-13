7 romantic desserts for two

1. Salted caramel popcorn pots

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

Sometimes you’re not looking for a particularly heavy dessert. If that’s the case, then this fun take on salted caramel will satisfy sweet cravings.

2. Chocolate melting

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 35 mins

The hot chocolatey gooey mess will not only melt in your mouth but also melt hearts. Because chocolate is a natural aphrodisiac, the after-effects of eating this delicious dessert is X-rated and best left to the confines of the bedroom.

3. Merlot-poached pears with vanilla & cinnamon

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 1 hour

Prepare to impress with this elegant and eye-catching dessert. The whole poached pear in red wine, cinnamon and vanilla, is perfect when planning for romantic desserts for two. Especially since vanilla is present, which is known to heighten passions.

4. Chocolate fondue

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

A simple concoction that can be made in minutes. All the classic Valentine’s Day elements are there – strawberries, chocolate and marshmallows. Finger food is particularly great for the occasion since you’ll naturally get messy.

You can feed each other dipped fruits and treats. And you can eat the chocolate from different surfaces if you catch our drift…

5. Easy cheesecakes

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 4 hrs

Fancy a cute and easy sweet treat that requires no work at all? Just prepare this in the morning so it’s ready to devour after dinner.

6. Ginger treacle sponge

Prep time: 30 mins

Cooking time: 1 hr 45 mins

Thick, sticky toffee married with clementine is totally worth the effort in preparation. It’s a sure way to leave wholesome feelings, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about.

7. White chocolate & cardamom tart with raspberry dust

Prep time: 30 mins

Cooking time: 1 hr

Talk about romantic desserts for two! This Instaworthy sweet treat is fit to feed a bunch of couples!

