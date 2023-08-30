7 Nigerian vloggers with the best travel content and tips

These seven travel bloggers are the best at documenting their journeys beautifully and providing you with all you need to embark on yours.

Alma Asinobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Alma read architecture in school, she soon found out she had a knack for storytelling. After working on the content team of many Nigerian tech startups, Alma saw that travelling around the world and creating content was her true calling. Alma shows us on her social media pages how to travel with a green passport. Her recent ad with Travel Beta just shows how much she has succeeded.

Somto seeks

Somto is a Los Angeles-based travel blogger and blogging coach. Somto hopes to "help adventurous souls experience the freedom and euphoria of solo travel" . She specializes in solo travel for women of colour, as well as helping people with travel content.

Life with Bugo

ADVERTISEMENT

Bugo is a London-based travel and lifestyle blogger. She is all about travel, London life, and family. On her blog, she wrote about herself thus: Bugo, known as LifewithBugo, shares her family's adventures, including travel guides, inspiration, and tips. She also shares her British countryside, London visits, brunch reviews, and occasional musings. Her social media covers various aspects of life, showcasing her love for travel and family.

We love how Bugo makes you dream of the many countries and cities in Europe.

Muna from Travelletters

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing about Muna, it is that she loves to travel. With over 38,000 followers on Twitter, and 8,000 on Instagram, Muna shares tips for travellers as well as details of her journey; her wanderlust inspires us.

Waka Waka Doctor

Waka Waka Doctor is a content creator who gives information on going overseas and assists others in their relocation. He also shares many details about his many travels as well as travelling tips.

The Ufuoma

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Ufuoma is a Canadian travel writer and planner. Here is a summary of how she describes herself on her website: She is the founder of Gojolley, a travel-focused website and travel company that helps people see the world stress-free.

Her love for travel began after hiking Machu Picchu in 2015. She then began to share her travel tips, hacks, and recommendations. Ufuoma believes that travel can shape our lives, build confidence, and reveal hidden parts of the world.

Tayo Aina

ADVERTISEMENT