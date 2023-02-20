7 Nigerian books to read in 2023

It increases knowledge and cultural understanding. It also inspires and challenges a person’s imagination. And, because Nigeria is rich in culture and blessed with writers who can put it into words, it is only natural to invest in reading books written by Nigerians.

Nigerian literature has expanded dramatically in the last 50 years. From early writers like Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka to more contemporary writers like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the number of stories depicting the Nigerian experience has increased.

Here are some novels to explore in 2023 for individuals who enjoy reading, those who are just beginning to do so, and those for whom reading is one of their New Year's resolutions:

1) “Stay With Me” by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀

"Stay With Me" spans 25 years and is set in 1980s Nigeria during the political turmoil. It tells the story of Yejide and Akin, two university sweethearts who are unable to conceive after years of marriage. Although polygamy is fairly common in their community, they both agree that it is not for them.

However, things become complicated when Yejide's interfering in-laws intervene and introduce another woman for Akin to marry, shattering the widely held belief that infertility in a marriage is solely the fault of the woman and has nothing to do with the man.

Yejide suffers psychologically as a result of this new development, and she resorts to desperate measures in order to conceive and save her marriage.

The book makes inferences on how society handles sensitive issues such as infertility and child loss. It also investigates the communication chasm that exists between an older generation that still believes in old beliefs and superstitions and a younger generation that is more open-minded.

Infertility, motherhood, loss, heartbreak, male fragility, and family dynamics are among the topics covered.

2) ''Daughters of Oduma'' by Moses Ose Utomi

Dirt is a retired fighter from the Isle's elite, all-female fighting sport of Bowing. She is now coaching the Mud Fam's young girls while she awaits her departure from the group.

But when they are attacked by a rival and lose their top Bower, Dirt is forced to step in and fight in the tournament. However, with the Mud Fam's fate riding on their success in this tournament and Dirt being out of shape, victory appears unlikely.

3) ''Dazzling'' by Chịkọdịlị Emelụmadụ

Treasure and her mother lost everything when her father died. Then she meets a spirit who claims to be able to bring her father back, but she must first do something.

Ozoemena is descended from a line of people who can transform into leopards in order to defend their people. Her father tells her what an honour this is before leaving.

When students at her boarding school begin to disappear, both girls will be forced to make terrible decisions in order to cope with their difficulties.

4) ''When We Were Fireflies'' by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

This novel is about a man searching for the people who murdered him in a previous life and combines past lives, love, and mystery.

Yarima Lalo's first encounter with a moving train brings back memories of his previous life, in which he was murdered twice. He also meets Aziza, a mysterious woman, and as his death in his current life approaches, they set out to find the remnants of his previous life.

This is an upcoming book that will be available on March 7th.

5) ''I Am Still With You'' by Emmanuel Iduma

Emmanuel Iduma retraces his family history in this book to discover what happened to his uncle, who enlisted in the Biafran infantry army and never returned.

He explores the experience of losing someone while not knowing for certain that they have died, revealing the impact of conflict on memory and on families.

I Am Still With You explores the intergenerational consequences of civil conflict and the psychological impact on its communities by combining personal essays with history and travel writing.

6) ''Rose and the Burma Sky'' by Rosanna Amaka

This historical fiction novel depicts the experiences of a Nigerian soldier during WWII, his unrequited love, and the harsh realities of war.

Obi is head over heels in love with Rose. He enlists in the army to support his family because of the stable wages it provides.

Years later, Rose becomes pregnant with another man’s child, and Obi is sent to fight in the Burma Campaign. When Obi discovers the identity of Rose's lover, his actions precipitate a chain of tragic events.

7) ''Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name'' by Ukamaka Olisakwe

When things in Ani Mmadu start to go wrong, the people know it's time to send an Aja, a child chosen by the oracle, into the forest to appease the all-powerful and unforgiving, jealous god.

Adanne is chosen to save her people this time, but the Ajas who are sent into the Forest of Iniquity never return. This novel, based on Igbo mythology, follows Adanne's journey to save her people and bring an end to the reign of a ruthless deity.

This will be available on May 16th.