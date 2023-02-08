What breakfast is like in 7 African countries

1. Egypt's Ful Medames and Ta'meya

Pulse Nigeria

The Ful Medames and ta'meya breakfast is the most popular breakfast in Egypt. Fava beans are primarily boiled with oil and salt to make ful which are wrapped into a small patties or balls. It can also be prepared with pepper, lemon, or mint.

2. Ethiopian’s Fatira

Pulse Nigeria

A big, crispy pancake made of wheat flour called fatira is popular in Ethiopia. It is usually served with honey, scrambled eggs, or both. Fatira is frequently divided into tiny pieces and eaten just like pancakes.

3. Tunisia's Bambalouni

Pulse Nigeria

Traditional Tunisian doughnuts called bambalouni are very well-liked in Ethiopia. They are created with salt, yeast, hot water, and flour. The dough is made and fried in hot oil till golden brown, and then sugar is placed on top of the finished doughnuts.

Bambalouni is served with coffee, either for breakfast or as a late-afternoon snack.

4. Ghana’s Waakye

Pulse Nigeria

Today, the rice and bean dish known as waakye is rich and satisfying and eaten by many people. It is eaten alongside many side dishes. The most popular side dishes include boiled eggs, fried plantains, talia, which is similar to spaghetti, shito, which is a black pepper sauce, avocados, a meat-based tomato soup, and gari foto, a sauce created from finely shredded cassava.

5. Morroco’s fried eggs and harcha

Pulse Nigeria

Breakfast for Moroccans often includes fried eggs. It is served with cheese, black olives, and olive oil. They also enjoy fried eggs with khlea, a sort of dried meat.

6. Kenyan's tea and mandazi

Pulse Nigeria

Kenyan breakfast is tea with a side of mandazi, a type of deep-fried pastry that resembles an unsweetened doughnut. Sometimes a piece of bread or a side of fruit may be served with the tea. The tea is full of milk and sugar.

7. Nigeria’s Akara and bread

Pulse Nigeria