7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024

Samiah Ogunlowo

Trends in lifestyle can be potent influencers, either propelling you towards growth or holding you back.

The new year is not just about making resolutions

Trends in lifestyle can be potent influencers, either propelling you towards growth or holding you back.

In the spirit of self-improvement, here are seven prevalent lifestyle trends that may have overstayed their welcome as you step into 2024;

The era of fast fashion, marked by quick turnovers of cheap, trendy clothes, has dominated the fashion industry for too long. This trend not only contributes to environmental degradation but also promotes a disposable mindset. In 2024, shift towards sustainable and timeless fashion choices that are both eco-friendly and enduring.

Our digital devices have become extensions of ourselves, but mindlessly scrolling through endless feeds can take a toll on our mental health. Be more intentional in your online engagements, setting aside dedicated time for social media and prioritising real-life connections.

Extreme diets and punishing workout routines often promise quick results but rarely lead to sustainable health. This year, move away from extreme diets and embrace balanced, individualised approaches to nutrition and fitness that foster long-term well-being.

The ubiquitous presence of single-use plastics poses a severe threat to our environment. By reducing your dependence on these materials in 2024, you contribute to a healthier planet. Opting for reusable alternatives can be a small yet impactful step towards sustainability.

The glorification of constant hustle and burnout culture has become a hallmark of the modern workplace. In the new year, let’s prioritise our mental and physical health by fostering a culture that values rest, work-life balance, and overall well-being.

Increased reliance on screens, be it for work or leisure, has become a norm. However, excessive screen time can lead to various health issues. Be mindful of your digital consumption in 2024, incorporating regular breaks and embracing screen-free activities.

The pursuit of material possessions often takes precedence over more meaningful aspects of life. This year, shift your focus away from accumulating things and towards experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

Drop the baggage of outdated habits as you step into 2024

Embracing positive changes opens the door to new possibilities, shaping a version of you that is not dictated by trends but guided by intentionality and well-being. As you step into 2024, drop the baggage of outdated habits and welcome the promise of a healthier, happier future.

