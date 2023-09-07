7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Some foods can suffer from changes in texture, flavour, or even spoil faster when refrigerated. In order to avoid this, here are seven foods that should not be put into the refrigerator;

1) Onions

Onions have no place in the refrigerator. Instead, they should be stored in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight. Refrigeration can cause onions to become mushy or develop mould.

2) Garlic

Garlic bulbs also should not be refrigerated as they can sprout in the fridge. It is best to keep them in a cool, dry place with good air circulation. Individual cloves can be stored in a small, breathable container.

3) Bread

While refrigerating might be good for some foods, refrigerating bread only makes it go stale faster. Store bread in a cool, dry place to maintain its freshness instead.

4) Tomatoes

Tomatoes are sensitive to cold temperatures, which can cause their texture to turn mealy and dull their flavour. Instead, store ripe tomatoes at room temperature and use them within a few days. Unless of course you are storing for a long time where you blend and freeze.

5) Bananas

Refrigeration can turn banana peels brown, although the fruit inside remains fine. Keep unripe bananas at room temperature until they ripen, and then consider refrigeration if you need to prolong their freshness.

6) Honey

There's absolutely no reason to put honey into the refrigerator. This is because honey is naturally resistant to spoilage. Cold temperatures can cause honey to crystallise, making it thick and grainy. Store honey in a cool, dry place instead.

7) Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons can be stored at room temperature for about a week without losing quality. Putting them in the refrigerator can alter their texture and flavour.