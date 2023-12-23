ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to befriend your neighbours

Oghenerume Progress

Did you just move into a new neighbourhood and are looking for ways to befriend your neighbours? Are you a shy person wanting to make friends with your neighbours?

Befriending your neighbours is usually a great idea [iStock]
Our busy lives may sometimes hinder us from making friends outside, and neighbours are a good way to start if you are thinking of making friends and expanding your social circle. Here are five ways to befriend your neighbours;

The first step to making friends with your neighbours is a friendly greeting. Start with simple gestures like a warm smile and a friendly "good morning" or "hello" when you see your neighbours. Whether you are going out or they are coming in, a warm smile sets the foundation for future interactions.

You can also befriend your neighbours by participating in neighbourhood association meetings. These meetings provide a platform to discuss community matters, voice concerns, and collaborate on initiatives that benefit everyone. It is also an excellent opportunity to connect with neighbours who share common interests.

In neighbourhoods where such meetings are not conducted, the online group is another way to connect with those who live around you. Be active in the neighbourhood WhatsApp group as this is a great way to connect with busy individuals who may not have the time for face-to-face interactions.

Consider organising a small house party, as this can also help you get to know your neighbours better. You can always use the festive period or public holidays as an excuse to do this. Your house party can be a casual event where everyone gets to introduce themselves, share a bit about their background, and perhaps enjoy some refreshments.

Consider organising a house party [Zikoko]
This creates a friendly atmosphere and provides an opportunity for everyone to connect.

Befriend your neighbours by offering assistance when needed. Whether it's helping with groceries, offering a hand with moving, or assisting with small household tasks, acts of kindness go a long way in building trust and creating a sense of community.

While befriending your neighbours might be important to you, it is also crucial to respect the boundaries and privacy of your neighbours. Be mindful of individual preferences and comfort levels, and avoid being overly intrusive.

In conclusion, befriending your neighbours is a gradual process that requires genuine effort and a positive attitude. Building these connections not only enhances your living experience but also strengthens the fabric of the community as a whole.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

