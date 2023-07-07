ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 uses of coconut oil other than hair care

Oghenerume Progress

Coconut oil is a versatile natural product that a lot of people are familiar with.

Coconut oil
Coconut oil

Recommended articles

However, its potential goes far beyond just hair care. Here are five other uses of coconut oil other than for hair care.

Coconut oil can effectively and gently remove makeup. The oil-based nature of coconut oil allows it to break down cosmetics, making them easier to wipe away without harsh rubbing or tugging on the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can be done by taking a small amount of coconut oil and massaging it onto the face, focusing on areas with makeup. Then, use a cotton pad or soft cloth to wipe off the oil and makeup residue. The face can be rinsed with warm water afterwards and followed up with a regular skincare routine.

Coconut oil is particularly advantageous because the majority of makeup removers can cause skin irritation and drying.

The benefits of coconut oil also extend beyond hair care, as it possesses excellent moisturising properties for the skin. This popular oil is rich in fatty acids that help retain moisture, making it an ideal natural moisturiser.

To use coconut oil as a moisturiser, simply apply a small amount to the skin after a shower or bath, focusing on dry areas. Its lightweight texture allows for quick absorption, leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Also, coconut oil can also be used as a natural lip balm to combat dry, chapped lips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut oil can also be used for cooking. It has a high smoke point and unique composition of fatty acids. Coconut oil also remains stable at higher temperatures, making it suitable for frying.

Coconut oil can also be used to improve oral health in a process called oil pulling. This is an old practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to promote oral health.

Traditionally, sesame oil was used, but coconut oil has become a popular alternative due to its antimicrobial properties. Oil pulling involves taking a tablespoon of coconut oil and swishing it around in the mouth for 10-15 minutes, ensuring that it reaches all corners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This process helps remove bacteria, plaque, and toxins, promoting oral hygiene and fresher breath. Spit out the oil after swishing and rinse the mouth with water before brushing the teeth as usual.

Coconut oil has a high concentration of monolaurin, a fatty acid renowned for its antimicrobial effects. This makes coconut oil great for wound care. Coconut oil has antibacterial and disinfectant characteristics and can be applied to wounds to lessen the risk of infection and guard. Also, coconut oil can be used on wounds to lessen swelling and treat rashes, cuts, and itches.

As earlier stated, while coconut oil has gained fame for its hair care benefits, its versatility extends far beyond that. From culinary applications to skincare, oral health, and makeup removal coconut oil proves to be a multi-purpose product that can enhance various aspects of your daily life.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 fruits combination you should avoid

3 fruits combination you should avoid

3 reasons why storing food in aluminum foil might be dangerous

3 reasons why storing food in aluminum foil might be dangerous

5 uses of coconut oil other than hair care

5 uses of coconut oil other than hair care

3 ways foot massage can help you manage stress

3 ways foot massage can help you manage stress

Everything you need to know about India's largest vegetarian feast

Everything you need to know about India's largest vegetarian feast

The 7 wonders of the ancient world explained

The 7 wonders of the ancient world explained

Wakanow excites Nigerians with groundbreaking Roadshow, launches FCT Corporate Travel office

Wakanow excites Nigerians with groundbreaking Roadshow, launches FCT Corporate Travel office

Top 10 countries with the most languages

Top 10 countries with the most languages

7 foods and drinks linked to miscarriages in pregnant women

7 foods and drinks linked to miscarriages in pregnant women

5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight

5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight

Why Nigerians need to stop the Guinness World Record attempts [Opinion]

Why Nigerians need to stop the Guinness World Record attempts [Opinion]

Attend the Ojude Oba Festival through the colourful lens of a photographer

Attend the Ojude Oba Festival through the colourful lens of a photographer

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The man who married a crocodile [TimesofIndia]

Here's why a man fell in love with a crocodile and married it

Don't try these deadly foods [Getty]

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Tomatoes could potentially kill you [iStock.com/AaronAmat]

10 delicious foods you didn’t know could kill you

Chef Deo wants to break the world record for longest cook-a-thon [Twitter/deookathon]

Another Nigerian chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record