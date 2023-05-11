The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 unsolved mysteries from around the world

Oghenerume Progress

The history of the world has always been a fascinating thing to study.

Stonehenge was believed to be built as a burial ground or a place with spiritual significance.
Here are five mysteries around the world that fall into this category;

This is a prehistoric monument located in Wiltshire, England, that dates back to around 3000 BCE.

Although this ring of standing stones of over 28 feet has been around for thousands of years, no one actually knows how or why it was built. Some theories say it was built as a burial ground or a place with spiritual significance.

Antikythera Mechanism is a complex device that predicts astronomical events such as eclipses and the positions of celestial bodies
Antikythera Mechanism is a complex device that predicts astronomical events such as eclipses and the positions of celestial bodies Pulse Nigeria

In 1901, a complicated ancient artefact was discovered in a shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island, Antikythera. One amazing thing about this artefact was how complex it looked.

For an object dated back to around 150 BCE, this intricate bronze device contained a complex system of gears and dials that screamed advanced technology. This device could perform functions such as predicting astronomical events such as eclipses and the positions of celestial bodies.

Another puzzling fact is how the Antikythera Mechanism is absent from the historical record.

Great Sphinx of Giza is a massive statue believed to have been built around 2500 BCE in Egypt
Great Sphinx of Giza is a massive statue believed to have been built around 2500 BCE in Egypt Pulse Nigeria

It is understandable when a monument is erected to immortalise a great person from history, but when this iconic monument is not only gigantic but has the head of a human and the body of a lion, it raises an eyebrow.

This is why the Great Sphinx of Giza is interesting. This massive statue is believed to have been built around 2500 BCE in Egypt and the true purpose and origin of the Sphinx remain subjects of debate.

Piri Reis Map is a seemingly accurate depiction of the Americas and Antarctica
Piri Reis Map is a seemingly accurate depiction of the Americas and Antarctica Pulse Nigeria

The Piri Reis Map is an ancient map created by the Ottoman admiral and cartographer Piri Reis in 1513. This particular map is interesting because it gives a seemingly accurate depiction of the Americas and Antarctica, long before their official discovery by European explorers.

The Nazca Lines is believed to have been created by the Nazca people between 500 BCE and 500 CE
The Nazca Lines is believed to have been created by the Nazca people between 500 BCE and 500 CE Pulse Nigeria

Another mystery that remains unsolved is the Nazca Lines located in the Nazca Desert of southern Peru. This is believed to have been created by the Nazca people between 500 BCE and 500 CE and it consists of over 800 straight lines, 300 geometric shapes, and 70 animal and plant designs etched into the arid landscape.

The real question is why was this drawn in the first place? Some say it was used for astronomical or religious purposes, but no one is actually sure.

While only five unsolved mysteries around the world have been mentioned here, there are others such as the Lost City of Atlantis mentioned by the ancient Greek philosopher Plato in his dialogues of which no concrete evidence has been discovered to confirm its existence.

Historians are hoping with time, these mysteries will finally be solved or not…

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

