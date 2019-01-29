Sites that will make you marvel are scattered around the country, but with some attention from the government, Nigeria could become a large tourist hub.

Here are some of the tourist attractions in Nigeria we think both the state and federal government needs to pay more attention to.

1. Lekki Conservation Centre

Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos has the space, vegetation and popularity to turn Lagos into a huge tourism hub. At the centre is the longest canopy walk in Africa. For this reason alone, LCC has the potential to house the longest or most impressive zip-lining course in West Africa, and Africa, if possible.

2. Ezeagu warm springs

Ezeagu Tourist Complex in Enugu contains a cave, waterfall and warm springs. Compared to Yankari in Bauchi, which has the Wikki warm springs as its main attraction, Ezeagu warm springs are nothing to write home about. Reaching the site itself is quite difficult as there are hardly any signs pointing to the tourist attraction, coupled with the bad roads. Also, the government needs to come up with a structure that works for the natural attractions and the villagers.

3. Obudu Cattle Ranch

Obudu Cattle Ranch and Mountain Resort in Cross River used to be everything and more. Waterfalls, animals everywhere, cable cars, beautiful accommodation, etc. However, according to sources, it hasn't been what it used to be. Some infrastructure has been run down, facilities aren't working, etc. If the government of the state can continue with the same energy and improve on their maintenance culture, Obudu will definitely return to its former glory.

4. Ngwo Pine forest

Ngwo pine forest in Enugu state is beautiful, serene and picturesque. It's idyllic layout and tidy environment is very suitable for picnics, which should make it perfect as a park. Not only that, a walk through the pine forest and a hike down the hills will bring you to a very reclusive cave and waterfall. However, the drive to Ngwo village itself is a hassle and there is no structured tour guide in the area. There are also no businesses or activity in the area which limits the amount of fun you can actually spend at Ngwo.

5. National Parks and reserves

There are about eight national reserves in Nigeria, but many do not get enough attention from the government. These parks and reserves should offer various kinds of structured safaris, experiential lodging, hikings, etc. tailored to the type of terrain in the area.

For example, the Korup National Park of Cameroon which shares a border with the Oban Hills to form Cross River National Park, could offer proper cable car safaris over the dense hills. This will give visitors a totally different experience as they sight rare baboons and other animals in their natural habitat in the wild.