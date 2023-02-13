It is always wise to look for every means to save cost, because let's face it, nothing is cheap these days. So, if you are looking for ways to make your cooking gas last longer, here are some tips that could help;
5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer
Are you looking for ways to minimise your cooking gas and make it last longer?
Recommended articles
1) Invest in pressure pots
Pressure pots or cookers are great in helping you save your cooking gas. They are not only energy-efficient but they can cook food faster and you end up using less gas.
2) Use the right size of pots on the right burner
The size of your cooking pot and the burner you use also affects your cooking. Using a pot that is way bigger than the burner is one way to actually waste cooking gas. This can be prevented when you use a pan/pot that fits snugly on the burner.
3) Cover your food more while cooking
Another way to save your cooking gas is if you ensure your food is covered while cooking. This blocks the steam from escaping and makes your food cook faster. In other words, you end up cooking for less time and save your cooking gas.
4) Keep your burners clean
A clean burner also helps in saving your cooking gas. This is because dirt and debris can clog the burners, and make it more difficult for the gas to flow and lead to waste of cooking gas.
5) Always check for leaks
A leaking cylinder is most times the reason cooking gas does not last long. This is why it is important to always check for leaks from both the cylinder and everything attached to it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng