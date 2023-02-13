ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

Oghenerume Progress

Are you looking for ways to minimise your cooking gas and make it last longer?

Cooking-gas
Cooking-gas

It is always wise to look for every means to save cost, because let's face it, nothing is cheap these days. So, if you are looking for ways to make your cooking gas last longer, here are some tips that could help;

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pressure pots or cookers are great in helping you save your cooking gas. They are not only energy-efficient but they can cook food faster and you end up using less gas.

The size of your cooking pot and the burner you use also affects your cooking. Using a pot that is way bigger than the burner is one way to actually waste cooking gas. This can be prevented when you use a pan/pot that fits snugly on the burner.

Another way to save your cooking gas is if you ensure your food is covered while cooking. This blocks the steam from escaping and makes your food cook faster. In other words, you end up cooking for less time and save your cooking gas.

A clean burner also helps in saving your cooking gas. This is because dirt and debris can clog the burners, and make it more difficult for the gas to flow and lead to waste of cooking gas.

A leaking cylinder is most times the reason cooking gas does not last long. This is why it is important to always check for leaks from both the cylinder and everything attached to it.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

How your favourite celebrities showed up at a movie premiere in pyjamas

How your favourite celebrities showed up at a movie premiere in pyjamas

Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Be among the lucky winners of a house revamp with TECNO this Valentine

Be among the lucky winners of a house revamp with TECNO this Valentine

Would you rock these oversized red boots that cost ₦‎161,000?

Would you rock these oversized red boots that cost ₦‎161,000?

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big butt

7 foods you should be eating more for bigger butts

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Travelling in Africa as a Nigerian

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

Countries have been stockpiling nuclear [thinkstockphotos]

9 countries with the most nuclear weapons [Pulse List]