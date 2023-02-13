5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

1) Invest in pressure pots

Pressure pots or cookers are great in helping you save your cooking gas. They are not only energy-efficient but they can cook food faster and you end up using less gas.

2) Use the right size of pots on the right burner

The size of your cooking pot and the burner you use also affects your cooking. Using a pot that is way bigger than the burner is one way to actually waste cooking gas. This can be prevented when you use a pan/pot that fits snugly on the burner.

3) Cover your food more while cooking

Another way to save your cooking gas is if you ensure your food is covered while cooking. This blocks the steam from escaping and makes your food cook faster. In other words, you end up cooking for less time and save your cooking gas.

4) Keep your burners clean

A clean burner also helps in saving your cooking gas. This is because dirt and debris can clog the burners, and make it more difficult for the gas to flow and lead to waste of cooking gas.

5) Always check for leaks