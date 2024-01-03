ADVERTISEMENT
How to survive in January on a low budget

The joy and excitement of December festivities often leave us with fond memories but also an empty wallet as we step into the new year.

surviving on a low budget (Shutterstock)
As we face the financial aftermath of holiday celebrations, it's crucial to adopt practical strategies to ensure a smooth transition into January without breaking the bank.

Here are some tried-and-true tips to help you survive the month on a low budget.

1. Head straight home after work: One effective way to cut down on unnecessary expenses is to resist the temptation of post-work outings. Instead of hitting the town or joining friends for dinner, consider heading straight home after work.

This simple change can significantly reduce your spending on entertainment, dining out, and impulsive purchases.

2. Create and stick to a budget: Drawing up a budget may seem like an obvious step, but it's often overlooked. Take the time to list your monthly expenses and allocate a specific amount to each category, including essentials like rent, groceries, and utilities.

By having a clear budget in place, you'll gain better control over your finances and be less likely to overspend.

3. Patronize public transportation: One of the major contributors to post-festivity financial strain is excessive spending on ride-sharing services like Bolt, Uber, Yango, and others.

Instead of relying solely on these convenient but costly options, consider using public transportation. Trotro (bus) is often more budget-friendly, and the savings can add up significantly over a month.

4. Minimize ride-sharing expenses: If public transportation isn't a feasible option for your daily commute, take steps to minimize ride-sharing costs. Carpooling with colleagues or friends can help distribute expenses, making the journey more affordable for everyone involved.

Additionally, explore ride-sharing alternatives that offer lower prices or discounts for regular users.

5. Embrace frugal living: Surviving on a low budget in January requires adopting a frugal mindset. Look for opportunities to cut costs in your daily life, such as cooking at home instead of dining out, exploring affordable entertainment options, and shopping for necessities during sales or with discounts.

By implementing these practical tips, you can set the stage for a more financially secure and stable new year.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere



