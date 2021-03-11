In 2019, Canada welcomed 341,000 immigrants and the country is seeking to welcome over one million new permanent residents in the next three years.

If you would like to be a part of these new immigrants but you’ve been trying and failing to immigrate to Canada, you’ve come to the right place because we are going to list out 5 things that you have been doing wrong while trying to immigrate to Canada so you can avoid them next time.

Choosing the Wrong NOC Code:

When immigrating to Canada, the Canadian Government takes your job experience and classification seriously and as a result, they use the National Occupational Classification (NOC) system to assign codes that would help them evaluate your work experience. It doesn’t matter if you are applying through the Express Entry system or the Provincial Nominee Programme, you will be required to choose a NOC code and that is where many people go wrong.

Each NOC code consists of a job title, lead statement, education, and job duties. While all factors are important, the most important thing is that your lead statement matches your job duties or work experience. You have to make sure that your job experience matches your NOC code. While job titles may differ (e.g some people may call a person who makes products a product designer while others may call the same person a UI/UX designer), the job duties are the same so you must pay attention to the job duties when choosing a NOC code. Choosing the wrong NOC code could put a huge dent on your immigration application.

Scoring Low on IELTS:

You might think it’s unnecessary that you have to take a language test score. After all, you speak it daily, you write in it, and you understand this post which is written in English. However, unless you’re below 18 or above 54, you will be required to take a language test.

The purpose of the test is to determine your proficiency in English or French and this is essential in granting your residency. There are different tests required for different immigration programs but whatever program you are vying for, you must meet the minimum language abilities defined by the Canadian Level Benchmark (CLB) system.

One of the most widely accepted tests for proof of English proficiency of the Federal Skilled Worker Program is the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). It is one of the tests accepted as proof of English proficiency for the applicants are tested based on four abilities; reading, writing, speaking and listening.

When preparing for your IELTS, it is important to note that scoring anything lower than an average of 8 - 8.5 could tank your immigration application. You must also ensure that your scores on all the tests are above 8 because one test could stand in the way even if you pass the other three. For instance, if you score 8.5 in reading, writing, and speaking but score 7 in listening, your average score will be heavily affected and it could harm your immigration application.

Dismissing Provincial Nomination:

When applying for immigration to Canada, you can apply through the federal Express Entry system or through one of the Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNPs). However, many people opt for only the Express Entry system and turn to the PNP as a last resort if their ranks are too low.

When starting your immigration process, you should try out both immigration options before making a choice. PNP should not be an afterthought during your immigration process. One of the reasons why people do not consider PNPs is because they may not like the province they’re nominated. However, it is easier to relocate from one province to another when you’ve already gotten into Canada than it is to get into Canada.

Not Counting NYSC Experience:

If you’re a Nigerian looking to immigrate to Canada and you think your NYSC experience is not important, you’re wrong. As long as you did a professional job during your service year, listing your NYSC experience alongside your school and work experience could go a long way in helping your immigration application. Last year, we helped a 21-year-old client relocate to Canada using her NYSC experience.

No Additional Educational Experience:

No knowledge is wasted especially when it comes to Canadian Immigration. One of the ways to stand out from other candidates is to have an additional educational certificate such as a second degree or a Master’s to stand out from other applicants.

Anybody looking to relocate can use this period to acquire a Master’s degree or another additional educational certificate before kickstarting the process.

