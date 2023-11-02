ADVERTISEMENT
5 things you shouldn't do immediately after eating

Oghenerume Progress

By avoiding these habits immediately after eating, you can promote efficient digestion, prevent discomfort, and contribute to your overall well-being

Make the most out of every meal [iStock]
Make the most out of every meal [iStock]

Aside from this, what we do right after eating can significantly impact our health. There are several activities that should be avoided immediately after eating, as they can disrupt the digestion process and lead to various health issues.

Here are five things you should not do immediately after eating;

Engaging in vigorous physical activities immediately after eating can divert blood flow away from the stomach and slow down the digestion process. It is advisable to wait at least 30 minutes to an hour after eating before participating in activities like jogging, swimming, or heavy weightlifting.

Sleeping immediately after a meal is also wrong as this can lead to indigestion and discomfort. When you lie down, the digestive juices can flow back into the esophagus, causing heartburn. If you feel sleepy after a meal, try to remain in an upright position for at least two to three hours before taking a nap.

Contrary to popular belief, consuming fruits immediately after a meal is not advisable. Fruits are rich in natural sugars and fiber, which can slow down the digestion process when combined with other foods. If you crave something sweet after a meal, opt for a small piece of dark chocolate instead.

Smoking is harmful to your health in any situation, but it is particularly detrimental right after a meal. Smoking can interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients and increase the risk of developing gastrointestinal problems. If you must smoke, wait at least an hour after eating.

Tea and coffee contain tannins, which can hinder the absorption of certain minerals like iron and calcium. In addition to this, these beverages can increase the acidity in your stomach, leading to indigestion. If you want to enjoy a hot beverage immediately after eating, opt for herbal teas that aid digestion, like ginger or peppermint tea.

Alcohol after eating can irritate the lining of the stomach and interfere with the digestive process. It is best to avoid alcoholic beverages immediately after a meal. If you do choose to drink, do so in moderation and wait at least a couple of hours after eating.

Overall, it is important to pay attention to activities after eating as this plays a role in maintaining good digestive health. By avoiding these habits immediately after eating, you can promote efficient digestion, prevent discomfort, and contribute to your overall well-being thereby ensuring you make the most out of every meal.

