5 things to note before renting a house in Uyo

It has good food, relatively cheap accommodation, less of the stress usually seen in big cities like Lagos and again, good food. It is definitely one of the great cities to live in and if you are looking to rent a house, there are a few things to note.

1. Renting from landlords directly is always cheaper

In a city like Uyo, house agents are always quite helpful when you are searching for a house. However, they always charge a 10% fee on the rent. This can be avoided if you rent directly from the landlord. So, just ask around or walk up to any building you like and ask if there's a free house and you could be directed to the landlord.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Give agents your specifications and stick with it

It is important to note that if you are doing the house search yourself, it might take a really long while and you may never see a place you like. This is where house agents come in. These guys are really great and helpful if you are looking to rent a house in Uyo.

However, it is important that you give them your specifications e.g. budget, location etc. and stick to it. You have to pay an inspection fee for every house you go to check with agents as well as their transportation and it is better to only move for inspection when you are sure the proposed house meets all your specifications. This will save a lot of money.

3. Pictures will never do justice

When you meet an agent, they will send you pictures of the proposed house. Those pictures are never ever like the houses themselves. Always go check them out before you make a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Imagine it is farther from the landmark being advertised

Most times, these agents will tell you "Hey, this house is quite close to Uniuyo permanent site or it is quite close to a major road". Whenever you hear this, always assume it is always farther from that landmark they are advertising.

5. Check during raining season

Uyo is one city with great water channels. Places rarely get flooded when it rains heavily, but there are some places that do. This is why, if it is convenient, it is better to search for a house during the raining season so as not to get stuck in an environment that gets flooded when it rains.

Extra tip: Always ask people living around for more information

ADVERTISEMENT

Never rely on only the agent for information on the area you are trying to rent a house in. They might not be fully informed. Before you make the payment, go around, ask people in small shops, bike men etc. about the safety, power situation and noise pollution in the environment. These people will never lie to you and you get to save yourself from an unfortunate situation like renting a house where their transformer has been bad for months.