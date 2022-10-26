5 things to know before visiting Paris

1) Learn some words in French and use it

French is the official language in Paris and even though a lot of Parisians speak English, about 88% speak French.

While navigating your way around this beautiful city, things are a bit easier when you speak a bit of French, it could be just the basic greetings such as Good evening - Bonsoir, Please - S’il vous plaît, Thank You - Merci and Sorry - Pardon.

It is said that people in Paris are more likely to be helpful if you at least try to make an effort with a little French.

2) Avoid restaurants around world famous sights

Another tip to note before visiting Paris is that you could get to enjoy better and cheaper meals when you buy from places that are not close to tourist sites. It is said that restaurants that are close to these tourist sites sometimes do not give the real Paris meal experience.

You also end up spending a lot of money for a mediocre meal. Another food tip if you are visiting Paris is to try to avoid buying baguettes and croissants in big chain stores or supermarkets. According to some locals, you get a better and fresher product when you buy in local patisseries and boulangeries.

3) A lot of places are closed on Sundays

Paris is a major pilgrimage site for Catholics and a good number of people are Catholics. As is common in many such places, many places are closed for business on a Sunday. This includes some bars and restaurants.

For some, they operate under limited hours on Sundays. This means, if you need to purchase some supplies from the market, it is better to buy these well in advance especially if it is your first Sunday there and you are not sure if the shop will be open on a Sunday.

This however, does not apply to major tourist sites like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, as they remain open on Sundays.

4) Plan your trip around shoulder seasons

Another tip that could really help you get a better experience on your trip to Paris is if you visit during the shoulder seasons. This is the travel period between peak and off-peak season.

This is a good time because not only will you still enjoy good weather, you will avoid many of the crowds that inevitably visit during the peak periods. This means, you can also expect to find fewer queues and invariably lower prices when it comes to plane fares and accommodation.

5) Be prepared to explore by foot

To get the perfect Paris experience, it is best to explore this city by foot. This gives you a feel for the authentic Paris and you also get to see the settlement from a local’s perspective.