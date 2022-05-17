RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Authors:

oge okonkwo

There's an African country where polygamy is a must for men.

Polygamous Marriage
Polygamous Marriage

In case you are wondering what this law is about, here are 5 things to know about the compulsory polygamy law in the small African country known as Eritrea.

Recommended articles

In a world where polygamy is shunned in some parts, it has become legal to practice polygamy in other parts.

In case you are wondering what this law is about, here are 5 things to know about the compulsory polygamy law in this small African country.

1. It's now a crime for men to practice monogamy in Eritrea.

2. It was learnt that the mandatory polygamy was put in place by the country's government, a memo was circulated by activists who alleged that the government asked men to marry two wives due to shortage of the menfolk caused by casualties during the civil war with Ethiopia.

READ: Marriage traditions of different countries in Africa

3. Citizens in other countries like Kenya are said to be excited about the news because they can change citizenships and marry beautiful Eritrean women.

4. The government wholly supports polygamous marriages now in Eritrea

5. The penalty for refusing to marry at least two wives is life imprisonment with hard labour

Authors:

oge okonkwo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

Here are questions to ask yourself before sleeping with a close friend

Here are questions to ask yourself before sleeping with a close friend

Do’s and Don’ts: How should you wash your vagina?

Do’s and Don’ts: How should you wash your vagina?

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

5 tips for planning the perfect baecation

5 tips for planning the perfect baecation

5 surprising things coconut water can do for skin

5 surprising things coconut water can do for skin

6 foods to add to your diet if you want a bigger butt

6 foods to add to your diet if you want a bigger butt

Trending

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

62-year-old Kenyan conquers Mt Everest, world's tallest mountain [Photos&Video]

62-year-old James Kagambi conquers Mt Everest, worlds tallest mountain

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace