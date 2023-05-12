The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things to know about cooking with salt

Temi Iwalaiye

Salt is an important condiment in most meals, but there are many things people don’t know about it.

Here are some important salt facts you need to know about when cooking.

Have you ever boiled pasta and rice, and they stuck to each other? Well, that’s where salt comes in, salt helps to separate these dishes in the pot.

Many people always give good grief about adding salt to their meals, but that isn’t a major problem, buying processed and fast food meals like chips and burgers have a higher salt content.

Is it sugar? No, it’s salt. When cooking and especially when baking, salt can make meals tastier. It has been said that it counteracts bitterness even more than sugar.

There are different types of salt like kosher, table, sea and finishing salt. The recipe you are following will determine when you should use them. Plus, the shape and size of the grains of salt differ from each other.

Another great thing that happens when we cook with salt, especially our vegetables is that it retains the nutrients in the foods.

But you have to be careful with the amount of salt you use as too much salt can cause hypertension.



