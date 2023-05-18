5 creative things to do with leftover food to prevent food wastage

Instead of letting them go to waste, why not give them a delicious makeover?

In Nigeria, where food is cherished and wastage is frowned upon, we have some fantastic ideas to help you transform your leftovers into mouthwatering dishes.

Get ready to tantalise your taste buds and reduce food wastage with these five creative and easy-to-follow recipes.

Leftover jollof rice balls

Don't let your extra jollof rice sit idly in the fridge. Turn it into delightful jollof rice balls!

Simply shape the rice into small balls, dip them in whisked egg, coat them with breadcrumbs, and fry until golden brown.

These crispy treats are perfect for snacking or as a side dish for your next meal. Serve them with a spicy tomato sauce for an extra kick!

Vegetable stir-fry omelette

Leftover stir-fried vegetables can be transformed into a scrumptious omelette.

Heat a pan with some oil, add your vegetables, and sauté them for a minute. Then, pour beaten eggs over the veggies and cook until the omelette sets.

This colourful and nutritious dish is a great option for breakfast or a light lunch. Feel free to sprinkle some grated cheese on top for added flavour!

Plantain pancakes

Those overripe plantains on your kitchen counter are perfect for making fluffy and sweet plantain pancakes.

Mash the plantains in a bowl, add flour, sugar, milk, and a pinch of salt. Mix well until you have a smooth batter.

Heat a pan, pour the batter to form small pancakes, and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Serve these delightful treats with a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of powdered sugar for a delightful breakfast or snack.

Leftover egusi soup stew

Give your leftover egusi soup a delicious twist by turning it into a flavourful stew.

Heat some oil in a pot, add diced onions, chopped bell peppers, and any other desired vegetables.

Sauté until they soften, then pour in your leftover egusi soup. Adjust the seasoning if needed, simmer for a few minutes, and voila! You have a rich and hearty stew ready to be enjoyed with rice, yam, or any preferred side dish.

Bread pudding

Stale bread is a common leftover in many households. Instead of tossing it out, why not transform it into a delectable bread pudding?

Tear the bread into small pieces and place them in a baking dish. In a separate bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, sugar, and your choice of flavourings like cinnamon or vanilla extract.

Pour the mixture over the bread, ensuring all pieces are soaked. Bake in the oven until golden and set.

Indulge in this comforting dessert, served warm or cold, and savour every delicious bite.

By getting creative with your leftovers, you not only save money but also contribute to reducing food wastage.

These five simple and mouthwatering recipes show that leftovers can be transformed into delectable dishes that are a treat for your taste buds.

So, the next time you find yourself with leftover food, don't let it go to waste—let your culinary imagination run wild and enjoy the flavours of ingenuity!